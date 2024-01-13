Satiety Weight Management

Satiety Weight Management

Wet food for Cat

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats

Sizes available

1 x 85g

12 x 85g

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Muscle mass maintenance

High protein content helps maintain muscle mass during weight loss

Effective weight management

Helps provide safe weight loss and avoid weight regain.

Begging control

Nutritional concept that helps keeping cats satisfied between meals

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

How do I recycle Royal canin sustainable Packaging

We are committed to...Contact us
image of recyclable image packaging