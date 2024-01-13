Senior Consult Stage 1
Wet food for Cat
Complete feed for adult cats over 7 years old
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 100g
12 x 100g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Vitality complex
A selection of nutrients which meets the nutritional needs of mature cats. Moderate phosphorus content.
Digestive health
Combination of highly digestible proteins, and prebiotics to help support digestive health.
S/O index
The S/O Index logo guarantees that this diet will promote a urinary environment unfavourable to development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystal formation.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, vegetable protein extracts, oils and fats, minerals, yeasts, various sugars, molluscs and crustaceans.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 390 IU, E1 (Iron): 3.8 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.1 mg, E4 (Copper): 0.7 mg, E5 (Manganese): 1.2 mg, E6 (Zinc): 11.5 mg.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 8.5% - Fat content: 4% - Crude ash: 1.3% - Crude fibres: 1.6% - Moisture: 80%.
|Cat's weight
|Lean - Active
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight - Inactive
|-
|2 kg
|180 g
|1 + 6/8 pouch
|150 g
|1 + 4/8 pouch
|120 g
|1 + 2/8 pouch
|3 kg
|240 g
|2 + 4/8 pouch
|200 g
|2 pouch
|160 g
|1 + 4/8 pouch
|4 kg
|295 g
|3 pouch
|250 g
|2 + 4/8 pouch
|200 g
|2 pouch
|5 kg
|350 g
|3 + 4/8 pouch
|290 g
|3 pouch
|230 g
|2 + 2/8 pouch
|6 kg
|395 g
|4 pouch
|330 g
|3 + 2/8 pouch
|265 g
|2 + 6/8 pouch
|7 kg
|440 g
|4 + 4/8 pouch
|370 g
|3 + 6/8 pouch
|295 g
|3 pouch
|8 kg
|485 g
|4 + 6/8 pouch
|405 g
|4 pouch
|325 g
|3 + 2/8 pouch
|9 kg
|530 g
|5 + 2/8 pouch
|440 g
|4 + 4/8 pouch
|355 g
|3 + 4/8 pouch
|10 kg
|570 g
|5 + 6/8 pouch
|475 g
|4 + 6/8 pouch
|380 g
|3 + 6/8 pouch