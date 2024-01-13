Sensitivity control

Sensitivity control

Dry food for Cat

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.

Sizes available

50g

400g

1.5kg

3.5kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Selected protein

A limited number of protein sources helps reduce the risk of food allergies.

Skin barrier

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.

EPA/DHA

Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and a healthy skin.

Digestive security

Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

How do I recycle Royal canin sustainable Packaging

We are committed to...Contact us
image of recyclable image packaging