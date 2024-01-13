Maxi Sterilised
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For neutered adult large breed dogs (from 26 to 44 kg) - Over 15 months old - Dogs with a tendency to gain weight.
Sizes available
3kg
9kg
12kg
Proven results
Proven results: 14 % lower calories* *compared to maintenance product (Maxi Adult).
For neutered adult dogs
Combination of high protein content (28 %) and moderate fat intake (13 %) that helps maintain an ideal weight. Designed for large breed neutered dogs, the nutritional profile is enriched with L-carnitine and features gut-healthy fibre so your dog enjoys the same volume of food while reducing his calorie intake.
How else can you help your dog?
Get your dog active with walks, games in the park or play at home. Reward him with kibbles taken from his meal allowance, instead of snacks. Most importantly, follow the food measures on this pack. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.
|Dog's weight
|26 kg
|-
|32 kg
|-
|38 kg
|-
|44 kg
|-
|Indoor - Low activity
|269 g
|3+2/8 cups
|315 g
|3+7/8 cups
|358 g
|4+3/8 cups
|400 g
|4+7/8 cups
|Normal activity
|320 g
|3+7/8 cups
|374 g
|4+5/8 cups
|425 g
|5+2/8 cups
|474 g
|5+6/8 cups
|High activity
|370 g
|4+4/8 cups
|433 g
|5+2/8 cups
|492 g
|6 cups
|549 g
|6+6/8 cups