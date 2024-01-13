Growth is an essential stage in your dog's life - it's the time of new discoveries, new encounters, and physical changes. During this key period, your giant puppy's immune system is developing gradually and therefore extra nutritional support is highly beneficial. ROYAL CANIN® Giant Puppy food contains a patented complex of antioxidants that work together to support your puppy's natural defences, as well as its general health. Because your puppy has a vast amount of growing to do, it's important to give your puppy food with nutrients that help to support its high growth rate during the all-important first phase of growth. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Giant Puppy food is specially formulated with an adapted energy content to contribute to healthy and sustained growth. The strategic balance of energy and minerals (such as calcium and phosphorus) in ROYAL CANIN® Giant Puppy contribute to healthy bone mineralisation in giant breed puppies. This helps to support joint and bone consolidation, as well as healthy growth.