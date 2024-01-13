Diabetic

Diabetic

Dry food for Dog

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs

Sizes available

50g

1.5kg

7kg

12kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Glucomodulation

Specific formula to help in the management of post-prandial blood glucose in diabetic dogs.

High protein

High protein content. Maintenance of muscle mass is essential in diabetic dogs.

Low starch

Formula that contains a reduced level of starch.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

How do I recycle Royal canin sustainable Packaging

We are committed to...Contact us
image of recyclable image packaging