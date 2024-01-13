Gastro Intestinal
Dry food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for dogs.
Sizes available
50g
2kg
7.5kg
14kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Digestive security
Combination of highly digestible proteins, prebiotics, sugar beet pulp, rice and fish oil to ensure maximum digestive security
High energy
The high energy density responds to the dog's energy requirements while helping reduce the amount of food givne par meal, thus decreasing the digestive worlkload. It also helps promote weight regain during a convalescence period.
High palatability
Dogs suffering from digestive troubles often show a decreased appetite and weight loss. A fine palatability fosters spontaneous consumption thus facilitating convalescence and recovery
EPA/DHA
Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids, omega-3 long chain fatty acids, contribute to the health of the digestive system
|Dog's weight
|Lean
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|2 kg
|52 g
|4/8 cup
|45 g
|4/8 cup
|39 g
|3/8 cup
|4 kg
|87 g
|7/8 cup
|76 g
|6/8 cup
|66 g
|6/8 cup
|6 kg
|118 g
|1 + 2/8 cup
|104 g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|89 g
|7/8 cup
|8 kg
|146 g
|1 + 4/8 cup
|128 g
|1 + 3/8 cup
|111 g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|10 kg
|173 g
|1 + 6/8 cup
|152 g
|1 + 5/8 cup
|131 g
|1 + 3/8 cup
|15 kg
|234 g
|2 + 4/8 cup
|206 g
|2 + 1/8 cup
|178 g
|1 + 7/8 cup
|20 kg
|290 g
|3 cup
|255 g
|2 + 5/8 cup
|221 g
|2 + 2/8 cup
|25 kg
|343 g
|3 + 5/8 cup
|302 g
|3 + 1/8 cup
|261 g
|2 + 6/8 cup
|30 kg
|393 g
|4 + 1/8 cup
|346 g
|3 + 5/8 cup
|299 g
|3 + 1/8 cup
|35 kg
|442 g
|4 + 5/8 cup
|389 g
|4 cup
|336 g
|3 + 4/8 cup
|40 kg
|488 g
|5 + 1/8 cup
|429 g
|4 + 4/8 cup
|371 g
|3 + 7/8 cup
|50 kg
|577 g
|6 cup
|508 g
|5 + 2/8 cup
|438 g
|4 + 5/8 cup
|60 kg
|661 g
|6 + 7/8 cup
|582 g
|6 + 1/8 cup
|503 g
|5 + 2/8 cup
|70 kg
|743 g
|7 + 6/8 cup
|653 g
|6 + 6/8 cup
|564 g
|5 + 7/8 cup
|80 kg
|821 g
|8 + 4/8 cup
|722 g
|7 + 4/8 cup
|624 g
|6 + 4/8 cup