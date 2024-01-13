Fibre Response
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for adult dogs
50g
2kg
7.5kg
14kg
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Digestive security
Combination of highly digestible proteins (L.I.P - Low indisgestible proteins), prebiotics, sugar beet pulp, rice and fish oil to ensure maximum digestive security
High fibre
High fibre content to address fibre responsive diarrhoea and colitis
EPA/DHA
Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids, omega-3 long chain fatty acids, contribute to the health of the digestive system
Antioxidant complex
The synergistic antioxidant complex reduces oxidative stress and fights free radicals
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: rice, vegetable fibres, dehydrated poultry protein, animal fats, maize, maize gluten, wheat, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, dehydrated pork protein, wheat gluten*, beet pulp, soya oil, fish oil, yeasts, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), egg powder, marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 11300 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 42 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.3 mg, E4 (Copper): 8 mg, E5 (Manganese): 55 mg, E6 (Zinc): 180 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.08 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 23% - Fat content: 16% - Crude ash: 7.3% - Crude fibres: 11.1% - EPA/DHA: 3 g/kg.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high assimilation.
|Dog's weight
|Lean
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|2 kg
|66 g
|6/8 cup
|58 g
|5/8 cup
|50 g
|5/8 cup
|5 kg
|132 g
|1 cup + 4/8 cup
|116 g
|1 cup + 2/8 cup
|100 g
|1 cup + 1/8 cup
|10 kg
|222 g
|2 cup + 4/8 cup
|195 g
|2 cup + 2/8 cup
|169 g
|1 cup + 7/8 cup
|15 kg
|301 g
|3 cup + 3/8 cup
|265 g
|3 cup
|228 g
|2 cup + 5/8 cup
|20 kg
|373 g
|4 cup + 2/8 cup
|328 g
|3 cup + 6/8 cup
|284 g
|3 cup + 2/8 cup
|30 kg
|506 g
|5 cup + 6/8 cup
|445 g
|5 cup
|384 g
|4 cup + 3/8 cup
|40 kg
|627 g
|7 cup
|552 g
|6 cup + 2/8 cup
|477 g
|5 cup + 3/8 cup
|50 kg
|742 g
|8 cup + 3/8 cup
|653 g
|7 cup + 3/8 cup
|564 g
|6 cup + 3/8 cup
|60 kg
|850 g
|9 cup + 5/8 cup
|748 g
|8 cup + 3/8 cup
|646 g
|7 cup + 2/8 cup
|70 kg
|955 g
|10 cup + 6/8 cup
|840 g
|9 cup + 4/8 cup
|725 g
|8 cup + 1/8 cup
|80 kg
|1 055 g
|11 cup + 7/8 cup
|929 g
|10 cup + 4/8 cup
|802 g
|9 cup