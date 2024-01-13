Renal Liquid Dog
Liquid food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
3 x 200ml
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Renal dietary management
Formulated to support renal function in case of renal insufficiency: high quality proteins and restricted levels of phosphorus. Contains EPA + DHA and antioxidants.
High energy (5 kcal/ml)
Very high energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.
Complete nutrition
Complete and balanced liquid diet to support the renal function in case of renal insufficiency, for dogs requiring assisted enteral nutrition.
Antioxidant complex
The synergistic antioxidant complex (including high levels of Vit E, Vit C, taurine & lutein) helps neutralise free radicals.
Easy tube feeding
Liquid formula with adapted viscosity for an easy use whatever the tube size.
|Current body weight of dog (kg)
|Liquid (ml/day)
|Current body weight of dog (kg)
|Liquid (ml/day)
|2
|80
|18
|405
|3
|105
|20
|440
|4
|130
|25
|520
|5
|155
|30
|595
|6
|180
|35
|670
|7
|200
|40
|740
|8
|220
|45
|810
|9
|240
|50
|875
|10
|260
|55
|940
|12
|300
|60
|1005
|14
|335
|70
|1125
|16
|370
|80
|1245