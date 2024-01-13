Urinary S/O Small Dog
Dry food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
50g
1.5kg
4kg
8kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Struvite dissolution
Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.
Low RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate crystal formation.
Urine dilution
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
Tartar control
Nutrient that traps the calcium in saliva so reducing tartar deposits.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: rice, maize flour, dehydrated poultry protein, animal fats, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, vegetable fibres, egg powder, wheat gluten*, soya oil, fish oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, marigold extract (source of lutein). Protein sources : dehydrated poultry protein, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, egg powder, wheat gluten.
Additives (per kg); Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 16000 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 47 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4.7 mg, E4 (Copper): 14 mg, E5 (Manganese): 61 mg, E6 (Zinc): 148 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.06 mg - Technological additives: Pentasodium triphosphate: 3.5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 20.0% - Fat content: 17.0% - Crude ash: 7.3% - Crude fibres: 2.3%- Calcium: 0.7% - Phosphorus: 0.7%- Sodium: 1.2% - Potassium: 0.8% - Magnesium: 0.05% - Chloride: 2% - Sulphur: 0.5% - Urine acidifying substance: calcium sulphate (0.8%) - DL-Methionine (0.45%) - EPA and DHA : 0.22%.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|-
|Gram
|Cup
|Gram
|Cup
|Gram
|Cup
|Dog's weight
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|2 kg
|55 g
|5/8
|48 g
|4/8
|42 g
|4/8
|2.5 kg
|65 g
|5/8
|57 g
|5/8
|49 g
|4/8
|3 kg
|74 g
|6/8
|65 g
|5/8
|56 g
|5/8
|3.5 kg
|83 g
|7/8
|73 g
|6/8
|63 g
|5/8
|4 kg
|92 g
|1
|81 g
|7/8
|70 g
|6/8
|5 kg
|109 g
|1+1/8
|96 g
|1
|83 g
|7/8
|6 kg
|125 g
|1+2/8
|110 g
|1+1/8
|95 g
|1
|7 kg
|140 g
|1+4/8
|123 g
|1+2/8
|106 g
|1+1/8
|8 kg
|155 g
|1+5/8
|136 g
|1+3/8
|117 g
|1+2/8
|9 kg
|169 g
|1+6/8
|149 g
|1+4/8
|128 g
|1+3/8
|10 kg
|183 g
|1+7/8
|161 g
|1+5/8
|139 g
|1+4/8