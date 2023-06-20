Babycat Milk

Powder food for Cat

Complete feed for cats - Milk replacer feed for kittens from birth to weaning (0-2 months).

Harmonius growth

For steady, harmonious growth, the composition of Babycat milk is as close as possible to queen's milk.

Digestive health

Babycat milk contains carefully selected ultra-digestible proteins, and has a lactose content very close to that of maternal milk. It is particularly suitable for the kitten’s digestive system, because it does not contain starch (kittens don’t secrete enough enzyme to digest starch). The kitten's intestinal flora develops gradually over several weeks. The addition of prebiotics (FOS) contributes to supporting digestive health.

Instant milk

With its exclusive formula, Babycat milk dissolves instantly and completely, with no sediment, creating a totally homogenous formula. (see the utilisation guide).

Added DHA

The kitten’s nervous system continues to develop after birth. DHA naturally present in maternal milk supports the development of cognitive function.

Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 25000 IU, Vitamin D3: 1500 IU, 3b103 (Iron): 100 mg, 3b201 (Iodine): 4 mg, 3b405 (Copper): 15 mg, 3b503 (Manganese): 80 mg, 3b605 (Zinc): 190 mg, 3b810 (Selenium): 0.43 mg, Taurine: 2.2 g - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 33% - Fat content: 39% - Crude ash: 6% - DHA: 1.0 g/kg.
Composition: Milk retentate, milk fat, refined palm oil (from sustainable sources), whey protein, refined soya oil, refined coprah oil, minerals, fructo-oligo-saccharides (0.5%), fish oil (source of DHA), fungi oil (source of arachidonic acid).
For RSA (Babycat milk): Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 310 - Moisture (max) 40 - Crude fat (min) 370 - Crude fibre (max) 10 - Crude ash (max) 66.
Age (weeks)Amount (ml) per day
1 week14-28 ml per day split into 7 meals
2 weeks30-60 ml per day split into 6 meals
3 weeks50 - 75 ml per day split into 5 meals
4 weeks50 - 75 ml per day split into 5 meals

