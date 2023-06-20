Hairball Care Gravy

Wet food for Cat

That’s why ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care in Gravy is formulated to help your cat eliminate ingested hair by stimulating the intestinal transit passage – removing any excess hair that would usually remain in the stomach. Complete feed for adult cats (thin slices in gravy).

Sizes available

12 x 85g

Hairball control

Formulated to help eliminate swallowed hair by stimulating intestinal transit.

Ideal weight maintenance

ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care in Gravy helps to maintain your cat’s ideal weight – with a low fat content of just 2.7%.

Healthy digestive system

High digestibility is supported through the inclusion of dietary fibre in ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care in Gravy, this contributes to a balanced gut flora and healthy intestinal tract activity.

Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 150 IU, E1 (Iron): 2 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.3 mg, E4 (Copper): 2.3 mg, E5 (Manganese): 0.6 mg, E6 (Zinc): 6 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 2 g.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 7% - Fat content: 2.7% - Crude ash: 1.6% - Crude fibres: 1% - Moisture: 82%.
Composition: meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, vegetable protein extracts, minerals, oils and fats, various sugars, yeasts.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 50 - Moisture (max) 850 - Crude fat (min) 7 - Crude fibre (max) 20 - Crude ash (max) 18. Metabolisable energy 674 to 764 kcal/kg.
Cat's weightWet foodDry & wet food
3 kg2 + 1/2 pouches28 g + 1 pouch
4 kg3 + 1/4 pouches38 g + 1 pouch
5 kg3 + 3/4 pouches48 g + 1 pouch
6 kg4 + 1/4 pouches57 g + 1 pouch

PRODUCT DETAILS

Hairballs occur when hair stays in your cat’s stomach without passing through the digestive tract. The majority of the hair travels through the digestive tract with ease, but large amounts of hair can result in hairballs. That’s why ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care in Gravy is formulated to help your cat eliminate ingested hair by stimulating the intestinal transit passage – removing any excess hair that would usually remain in the stomach. ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care in Gravy also helps to maintain your cat’s ideal weight – with a low fat content of just 2.7%. Essential fatty acids are included as well, to help provide valuable energy. High digestibility is supported through the inclusion of dietary fibre in ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care in Gravy, this contributes to a balanced gut flora and healthy intestinal tract activity. To cater to each cat’s preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care is also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibble. If you’re considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.

