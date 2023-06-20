Indoor Gravy
Wet food for Cat
Complete feed for indoor adult cats (gravy).
Sizes available
12 x 85g
Approved by indoor cats and their owners* *Royal Canin internal study.
Digestive & urinary health
Formulated with highly digestible proteins for healthy stools, with a precise balance of minerals (including calcium) to help maintain the health of an adult cat's urinary system.
Suitable for sterilised cats. This food has a moderate fat content in order to ensure that your cat's calorie intake is aligned with its level of activity.
Instinctively preferred nutritional profile, which represents the ratio of energy derived from proteins, fats, and carbohydrates.
|Cat weight
|Wet feeding (pouches)
|Mixed feeding : Dry + wet
|3 kg
|2
|1 pouch + 17 g
|4 kg
|2+1/2
|1 pouch + 25 g
|5 kg
|2+1/2
|1 pouch + 32 g
|6 kg
|3
|1 pouch + 40 g
PRODUCT DETAILS
Indoor adult cats like yours tend to get less exercise than outdoor cats, that's why a balanced and complete diet containing beneficial nutrients is important for optimal health. This food has a moderate fat content in order to ensure that your cat's calorie intake is aligned with its level of activity.