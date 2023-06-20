Intense Beauty Gravy

Intense Beauty Gravy

Wet food for Cat

ROYAL CANIN® Intense Beauty in Gravy contains high levels of omega-3 & omega-6 fatty acids to help your cat maintain a beautiful coat and healthy skin. Complete feed for adult cats (thin slices in gravy).

Sizes available

12 x 85g

Find a retailer

Healthy skin & coat

Helps maintain coat beauty particularly due to Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids.

Maintains ideal weight

Helps maintain ideal weight.

Healthy urinary system

Helps support a healthy urinary system.

Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 95 IU, E1 (Iron): 10 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.34 mg, E4 (Copper): 2.7 mg, E5 (Manganese): 3 mg, E6 (Zinc): 30 mg.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 12% - Fat content: 3.7% - Crude ash: 1.3% - Crude fibres: 1.1% - Moisture: 78% - Omega 3 fatty acids: 0.18% - Omega 6 fatty acids: 1%.
Composition: meat and animal derivatives, cereals, fish and fish derivatives, oils and fats, derivatives of vegetable origin, vegetable protein extracts, minerals, various sugars.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 100 - Moisture (max) 810 - Crude fat (min) 17 - Crude fibre (max) 21 - Crude ash (max) 14. Metabolisable energy 1025 kcal/kg (Energy NRC 2006).
Cat's weightWet food onlyDry & wet food
3 kg2 pouches20 g + 1 pouch
4 kg2 + 1/2 pouches29 g + 1 pouch
5 kg2 + 3/4 pouches38 g + 1 pouch
6 kg3 + 1/4 pouches46 g + 1 pouch

PRODUCT DETAILS

Maintaining your cat’s coat can be challenging, particularly in long-haired breeds. However, providing your cat with the right nutrients will greatly contribute to a healthy, shiny coat that truly shows off its natural beauty. ROYAL CANIN® Intense Beauty in Gravy contains high levels of omega-3 & omega-6 fatty acids to help your cat maintain a beautiful coat and healthy skin. ROYAL CANIN® Intense Beauty in Gravy also helps your cat maintain an ideal weight – with a low fat content to help prevent excess weight gain, and an optimal protein level for healthy muscle development and growth. A healthy urinary system is also supported by ROYAL CANIN® Intense Beauty in Gravy, it helps maintain your cat’s bladder function. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Intense Beauty is also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibble. If you’re considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025