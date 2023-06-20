Kitten Chunks in gravy

Wet food for Cat

Complete feed for cats - Specially for 2nd age kittens up to 12 months old (thin slices in gravy)

Sizes available

12 x 85g

SOFT TEXTURE FOR BABY TEETH

Adapted size, texture and aroma for growing kittens

STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM

Helps support the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of nutrients such as vitamins E and C.

BRAIN DEVELOPMENT

Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to support the kitten’s brain development and promote healthy vision.

ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 220 IU, Iron: 4 mg, Iodine: 0.4 mg, Copper: 3.1 mg, Manganese: 1.1 mg, Zinc: 11 mg.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 12.0%, Fat content: 4.0%, Crude ash: 1.7%, Crude fibres: 0.7%, Moisture: 78.2%, Vitamin E: 110 mg/kg, Vitamin C: 45 mg/kg, Omega-3 fatty acids (DHA): 0.047%.
COMPOSITION : meat and animal derivatives, vegetable protein extracts, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals, oils and fats, yeasts.
Kitten's age (months)<1,5 1,523456789101112
Kitten's weight (kg)Use BABY CAT MOUSSE until 1.5 month 0.6 - 0.90.8 - 1.21.4 - 2.11.8 - 2.752.1 - 32.4 - 3.92.4 - 3.92.7 - 42.9 - 52.9 - 52.9 - 52.9 - 5
Rationing (pouch/day)Use BABY CAT MOUSSE until 1.5 month 22.53333332.52.52.52.5
PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Kitten in Gravy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of kittens in the “consolidation phase” of their growth. This formula is suitable for 4 to 12-month-old kittens as they undergo a period of significant physical and behavioural changes.

product details accompanying image

