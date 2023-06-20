Mother & Babycat
Dry food for Cat
Complete feed for cats - Specially for the queen and her kittens - Gestating and lactating queen - 1st age kittens (from 1 to 4 months old) during weaning
Sizes available
2kg
4kg
10kg
MOTHER AND BABYCAT'S HEALTH SUPPORT
MOTHER & BABYCAT is a unique nutritional solution which is adapted to the queen’s high energy needs at the end of gestation and during lactation for optimal development of kittens during the first growth stage.
STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM
Helps support the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of specific nutrients such as vitamins E and C.
BRAIN DEVELOPMENT
Enriched with an Omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to support the kitten’s brain development and promote healthy vision.
|Kitten's age (months)
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Kitten's weight (kg)
|0.6 - 0.9
|0.8 - 1.2
|1.4 - 2.1
|1.8 - 2.75
|Rationing (grams/day)
|26
|45
|56
|61
|CAT'S Weight (kg)
|GESTATION: 6 weeks
|GESTATION: 9 weeks
|IN LACTATION
|2
|38
|58
|ad libitum
|3
|50
|78
|ad libitum
|4
|62
|95
|ad libitum
|5
|72
|112
|ad libitum
|6
|82
|127
|ad libitum
|7
|92
|142
|ad libitum
PRODUCT DETAILS
