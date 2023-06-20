Mother & Babycat Mousse
Wet food for Cat
Complete feed for cats. Specifically for the queen and her kittens. Gestating and lactating queen & 1st age kittens from 1 to 4 months old during weaning.
Sizes available
24 x 100g
1 x 100g
IDEAL STARTER FOOD FOR KITTENS
Ultra Soft Mousse texture to facilitate the transition to solid food.
MICROBIOME SUPPORT
Combination of prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins help to promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
Kitten
AGE MONTHS / TRAY ONLY PER DAY
1 Month: 1 tray
2 Months: 2 trays
3 Months: 2.5 trays
4 Months: 2.5 trays
AGE MONTHS / KIBBLE + 1 TRAY PER DAY
1 Month: 0g + 1 tray
2 Months: 21g + 1 tray
3 Months: 33g + 1 tray
4 Months: 37g + tray
LACTATING QUEEN
Ad Libitum Tray per day
Ad Libitum Tray + kibble per day
GESTATING
TRAY ONLY
Target weight 3kg: 2.25 - 3.25 trays a day
Target weight 4kg: 2.75 - 4.25 trays a day
Target weight 5kg: 3.5 - 5.25 trays a day
Target weight 8kg: 5.75 - 8.5 trays a day
TRAY + KIBBLE
Target weight 3kg: 27g - 51g + 1 tray a day
Target weight 4kg: 44g - 76g + 1 tray a day
Target weight 5kg: 61g - 101g + 1 tray a day
Target weight 8kg: 112g - 179g + 1 tray a day
Recommended kibble: Royal Canin Mother & Babycat Dry. Transition to Royal Canin Kitten at 4 months.