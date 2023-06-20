Mother & Babycat Mousse

Wet Food For Cat

For 1st age kittens from weaning - 4 months, as well as the mother cat at the end of gestation and during lactation.

Sizes available

1 x 195g

IDEAL STARTER FOOD FOR KITTENS

Ultra soft mousse texture to facilitate the transition to solid food.

MICROBIOME SUPPORT

Combination of prebiotics (MOS) & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.

STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM

Supports the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.

BRAIN DEVELOPMENT

Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to support the kitten’s brain development and promote healthy vision.

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Mother & Babycat Ultra Soft Mousse contains a proven complex including Vitamins C and E to support healthy immune system development. This formula is enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids (DHA) to support brain development and promote healthy vision in young kittens. Thanks to a combination of beneficial prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins, ROYAL CANIN® Mother & Babycat Ultra Soft Mousse also helps to support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. In the short span of 16 weeks, they will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs during the next growth phase. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® diets for kittens. These are available as dry kibble diets, or as wet chunks in loaf, gravy or jelly.

