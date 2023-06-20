Mother & Babycat Mousse

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Mother & Babycat Ultra Soft Mousse contains a proven complex including Vitamins C and E to support healthy immune system development. This formula is enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids (DHA) to support brain development and promote healthy vision in young kittens. Thanks to a combination of beneficial prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins, ROYAL CANIN® Mother & Babycat Ultra Soft Mousse also helps to support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. In the short span of 16 weeks, they will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs during the next growth phase. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® diets for kittens. These are available as dry kibble diets, or as wet chunks in loaf, gravy or jelly.

