Mother & Babycat Mousse
Wet Food For Cat
For 1st age kittens from weaning - 4 months, as well as the mother cat at the end of gestation and during lactation.
Sizes available
1 x 195g
IDEAL STARTER FOOD FOR KITTENS
Ultra soft mousse texture to facilitate the transition to solid food.
MICROBIOME SUPPORT
Combination of prebiotics (MOS) & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM
Supports the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.
BRAIN DEVELOPMENT
Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to support the kitten’s brain development and promote healthy vision.
|Age (in weeks)
|5-6 weeks
|6-7 weeks
|7-8 weeks
|8-12 weeks
|12-16 weeks
|Adult weight 3kg
|1/2
|3/4
|3/4
|3/4
|1
|Adult weight 5kg
|3/4
|1
|1
|1
|1 + 1/4
|1 = 195g can
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Mother & Babycat Ultra Soft Mousse contains a proven complex including Vitamins C and E to support healthy immune system development. This formula is enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids (DHA) to support brain development and promote healthy vision in young kittens. Thanks to a combination of beneficial prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins, ROYAL CANIN® Mother & Babycat Ultra Soft Mousse also helps to support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. In the short span of 16 weeks, they will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs during the next growth phase. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® diets for kittens. These are available as dry kibble diets, or as wet chunks in loaf, gravy or jelly.