Dry food for Cat

Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult cats (from 1 to 7 years old) with frequent access to the outdoors and regular activity.

2kg

Activity support

Cats with access to the outdoors may have a higher level of activity and therefore need higher calorie nutrition. They also have to endure variations in outside temperatures. OUTDOOR has a high energy content to meet the needs of active cats.

Skin barrier

Helps support skin health thanks to a combination of amino acids and vitamins. A complex of antioxidants helps neutralise free radicals to maintain cellular health.

Joint health

Contributes to joint health thanks to a combination of joint supporting nutrients and fatty acids (EPA and DHA).

Urinary health

Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.

Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 30500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 37 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.7 mg, E4 (Copper): 11 mg, E5 (Manganese): 48 mg, E6 (Zinc): 145 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.06 mg - Preser-vatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 30% - Fat content: 20% - Crude ash: 7.2% - Crude fibres: 1.3% - EPA/DHA: 4 g/kg.
Composition: dehydrated poultry protein, rice, maize, animal fats, wheat, hydrolysed animal proteins, vegetable protein isolate*, maize gluten, yeasts and parts thereof, beet pulp, fish oil, minerals, copra oil, soya oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 280 - Moisture (max) 70 - Crude fat (min) 180 - Crude fibre (max) 23 - Crude ash (max) 79. Metabolisable energy: 4207 (NRC 2006)
Cat's weightIdeal weightOverweight
3 kg40 g (23 g + 1 pouch)32 g (15 g + 1 pouch)
4 kg49 g (32 g + 1 pouch)39 g (22 g + 1 pouch)
5 kg58 g (41 g + 1 pouch)46 g (29 g + 1 pouch)
6 kg66 g (49g + 1 pouch)53 g (35 g + 1 pouch)

If your cat is partial to the outdoors and leads an active lifestyle, it’s important to ensure that its diet effectively supports its natural defences. ROYAL CANIN® Outdoor has a high energy and calorie content to ensure it meets the nutritional requirements for cats with an active, outdoor lifestyle. Having a high-energy diet will also help your cat cope with weather changes throughout the seasons. Developed with a special formula of nutritional antioxidants, ROYAL CANIN® Outdoor helps to support your cat’s immune system; while the inclusion of prebiotics support the intestinal flora for optimal intestinal health. To assist strenuous movements, such as running, leaping and climbing, ROYAL CANIN® Outdoor contains a combination of Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA) to support your cat’s joint health.

