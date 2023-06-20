Outdoor
Dry food for Cat
Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult cats (from 1 to 7 years old) with frequent access to the outdoors and regular activity.
Sizes available
2kg
Activity support
Cats with access to the outdoors may have a higher level of activity and therefore need higher calorie nutrition. They also have to endure variations in outside temperatures. OUTDOOR has a high energy content to meet the needs of active cats.
Skin barrier
Helps support skin health thanks to a combination of amino acids and vitamins. A complex of antioxidants helps neutralise free radicals to maintain cellular health.
Joint health
Contributes to joint health thanks to a combination of joint supporting nutrients and fatty acids (EPA and DHA).
Urinary health
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
|Cat's weight
|Ideal weight
|Overweight
|3 kg
|40 g (23 g + 1 pouch)
|32 g (15 g + 1 pouch)
|4 kg
|49 g (32 g + 1 pouch)
|39 g (22 g + 1 pouch)
|5 kg
|58 g (41 g + 1 pouch)
|46 g (29 g + 1 pouch)
|6 kg
|66 g (49g + 1 pouch)
|53 g (35 g + 1 pouch)
PRODUCT DETAILS
If your cat is partial to the outdoors and leads an active lifestyle, it’s important to ensure that its diet effectively supports its natural defences. ROYAL CANIN® Outdoor has a high energy and calorie content to ensure it meets the nutritional requirements for cats with an active, outdoor lifestyle. Having a high-energy diet will also help your cat cope with weather changes throughout the seasons. Developed with a special formula of nutritional antioxidants, ROYAL CANIN® Outdoor helps to support your cat’s immune system; while the inclusion of prebiotics support the intestinal flora for optimal intestinal health. To assist strenuous movements, such as running, leaping and climbing, ROYAL CANIN® Outdoor contains a combination of Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA) to support your cat’s joint health.