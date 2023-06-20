Siamese Adult

Dry food for Cat

Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult Siamese cats - Over 12 months old.

Exclusive kibble

Siamese have a pointed narrow jaw and tend to use their teeth to pick up food. Specially designed tube-shaped kibble, helps reduce tartar formation, slows down the consumption of food and promotes oral health.

Muscle support

Siamese Adult food contains increased level of high quality proteins and moderate fat to help preserve their slender and muscular body shape.

Digestive health

To support digestive health in this sensitive breed, the diet contains highly digestible proteins and prebiotics that support gut function and keep bacterial flora balanced.

Skin and coat

The Siamese has a notable very short and sleek coat which lies close to the body. Our food enhances a healthy, glossy coat thanks to specific amino acids, vitamins, omega 6 fatty acids from borage oil and omega 3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA) from fish oil.

Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 31000 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 38 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.8 mg, E4 (Copper): 12 mg, E5 (Manganese): 50 mg, E6 (Zinc): 150 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.08 mg, L-carnitine: 50 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 38% - Fat content: 16% - Crude ash: 7.7% - Crude fibres: 1.4% - Per kg: Omega 6 fatty acids: 37.7 g - Omega 3 fatty acids: 7.9 g.
Composition: dehydrated poultry protein, vegetable protein isolate*, maize, wheat, animal fats, maize gluten, rice, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, minerals, fish oil, yeasts and parts thereof, fructo-oligo-saccharides, soya oil, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein).
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Cat's weightLow energy needsModerate / Active energy needs
3 kg33 g (12 g + 1 pouch)42 g (21 g + 1 pouch)
4 kg41 g (20 g + 1 pouch)51 g (30 g + 1 pouch)
5 kg48 g (27 g + 1 pouch)60 g (39 g + 1 pouch)
6 kg55 g (34 g + 1 pouch)68 g (47 g + 1 pouch)

ROYAL CANIN® Siamese Adult food is formulated with the specific needs of Siamese cats like yours in mind. When you give your cat Adult Siamese food, you’re ensuring that it receives all the nutritional support it requires. Suitable for adult Siamese cats over 12 months of age, ROYAL CANIN® Siamese Adult food has an increased level of protein (38%) and a moderate fat level (16%) to help preserve your cat’s long, slender and muscular body type. It’s also enriched with L-Carnitine, an important nutrient that’s involved in maintaining a healthy fat metabolism. The specially designed, tube-shaped kibble is easy for your Siamese cat’s long and narrow muzzle to grasp; it also encourages prolonged chewing to help support good oral hygiene. ROYAL CANIN® Siamese Adult food contains highly digestible protein and prebiotics to help support a balance of intestinal flora. The inclusion of a balanced level of minerals will further benefit your cat by helping to support healthy urinary function.

