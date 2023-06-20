Siamese Adult
Dry food for Cat
Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult Siamese cats - Over 12 months old.
Sizes available
2kg
4kg
Exclusive kibble
Siamese have a pointed narrow jaw and tend to use their teeth to pick up food. Specially designed tube-shaped kibble, helps reduce tartar formation, slows down the consumption of food and promotes oral health.
Muscle support
Siamese Adult food contains increased level of high quality proteins and moderate fat to help preserve their slender and muscular body shape.
Digestive health
To support digestive health in this sensitive breed, the diet contains highly digestible proteins and prebiotics that support gut function and keep bacterial flora balanced.
Skin and coat
The Siamese has a notable very short and sleek coat which lies close to the body. Our food enhances a healthy, glossy coat thanks to specific amino acids, vitamins, omega 6 fatty acids from borage oil and omega 3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA) from fish oil.
|Cat's weight
|Low energy needs
|Moderate / Active energy needs
|3 kg
|33 g (12 g + 1 pouch)
|42 g (21 g + 1 pouch)
|4 kg
|41 g (20 g + 1 pouch)
|51 g (30 g + 1 pouch)
|5 kg
|48 g (27 g + 1 pouch)
|60 g (39 g + 1 pouch)
|6 kg
|55 g (34 g + 1 pouch)
|68 g (47 g + 1 pouch)
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Siamese Adult food is formulated with the specific needs of Siamese cats like yours in mind. When you give your cat Adult Siamese food, you’re ensuring that it receives all the nutritional support it requires. Suitable for adult Siamese cats over 12 months of age, ROYAL CANIN® Siamese Adult food has an increased level of protein (38%) and a moderate fat level (16%) to help preserve your cat’s long, slender and muscular body type. It’s also enriched with L-Carnitine, an important nutrient that’s involved in maintaining a healthy fat metabolism. The specially designed, tube-shaped kibble is easy for your Siamese cat’s long and narrow muzzle to grasp; it also encourages prolonged chewing to help support good oral hygiene. ROYAL CANIN® Siamese Adult food contains highly digestible protein and prebiotics to help support a balance of intestinal flora. The inclusion of a balanced level of minerals will further benefit your cat by helping to support healthy urinary function.