Diabetic Pouch
Wet food for Cat
ROYAL CANIN® Diabetic diet is specifically formulated to help in the management of glucomodulation in diabetic cats. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our
Sizes available
1 x 85g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Glucomodulation
Specific formula to help in the management of post-prandial blood glucose in diabetic cats.
High Protein
High protein content. Maintenance of muscle mass is essential in diabetic cats.
Low starch
Formula that contains a reduced level of starch.
|Cat's weight (Mix feeding guidlines)
|Pouch
|Thin - dry (g)
|Thin (cup)
|Normal - dry (g)
|Normal (cup)
|Overweight - dry (g)
|Overweight (cup)
|2kg
|1+
|22
|2/8
|16
|1/8
|9
|1/8
|3kg
|1+
|36
|3/8
|27
|3/8
|18
|2/8
|4kg
|1+
|48
|4/8
|37
|3/8
|26
|2/8
|6kg
|1+
|69
|7/8
|55
|5/8
|40
|4/8
|8kg
|1+
|89
|1+1/8
|71
|7/8
|53
|5/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Diabetic diet is specifically formulated to help in the management of glucomodulation in diabetic cats. A diabetic cat does not produce sufficient insulin or cannot utilise it normally so his blood sugar levels elevate. This can cause many health issues. Eating a meal results in a rise of blood glucose levels. In diabetic cats, the goal is to maintain the levels within a safe range throughout the day. Maintaining a stable, ideal body weight is an important dietetic approach. ROYAL CANIN® Diabetic diet is formulated with a low level of digestible carbohydrate and a high level of protein. The moderate fat content helps maintain a healthy body weight, while rich antioxidants help maintain health and vitality. Recommended for cases of: Diabetes Mellitus and a Body Condition Score (BCS) 6/9; Diabetes Mellitus and a BCS 7/9, until glycaemic control has been achieved. Not recommeded in case of: Growth, gestation, lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.