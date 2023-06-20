PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal dry is a complete dietetic feed for cats formulated to support renal function in the case of chronic renal insufficiency. Recommendations: It is recommended that a veterinarian’s opinion be sought before use or before extending the period of use. Initially feed Early Renal dry for up to 6 months in cases of chronic renal insufficiency. Recommended in cases of: Early Chronic Kidney Disease1 (IRIS stage 1), and/or Senior cats over 7 years old showing apparent signs of ageing. Not recommended in case of: Growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

