Early Renal
Dry food for Cat
ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal dry is a complete dietetic feed for cats formulated to support renal function in the case of chronic renal insufficiency. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal.
Sizes available
1.5kg
3.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Early renal support
Formulated with moderate phosphorus, EPA+DHA and an antioxidant complex to help support the kidneys at first signs of impairment.
Age support
Designed with nutrients, including antioxidants and New Zealand Green Lipped Mussel, to help fight early signs of ageing.
Digestive support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and gastrointestinal transit.
|Adult's weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Cat's weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|40
|4/8
|33
|3/8
|27
|3/8
|2.5
|47
|5/8
|39
|4/8
|31
|3/8
|3
|53
|5/8
|45
|4/8
|36
|4/8
|3.5
|60
|6/8
|50
|5/8
|40
|4/8
|4
|65
|6/8
|55
|5/8
|44
|4/8
|4.5
|71
|7/8
|59
|6/8
|47
|5/8
|5
|77
|1
|64
|6/8
|51
|5/8
|5.5
|82
|1
|68
|7/8
|55
|5/8
|6
|87
|1+1/8
|73
|7/8
|58
|6/8
|6.5
|92
|1+1/8
|77
|1
|62
|6/8
|7
|97
|1+2/8
|81
|1
|65
|6/8
|7.5
|102
|1+2/8
|85
|1
|68
|7/8
|8
|107
|1+2/8
|89
|1+1/8
|71
|7/8
|8.5
|112
|1+3/8
|93
|1+1/8
|75
|7/8
|9
|116
|1+3/8
|97
|1+2/8
|78
|1
|9.5
|121
|1+4/8
|101
|1+2/8
|81
|1
|10
|126
|1+4/8
|105
|1+2/8
|84
|1
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal dry is a complete dietetic feed for cats formulated to support renal function in the case of chronic renal insufficiency. Recommendations: It is recommended that a veterinarian’s opinion be sought before use or before extending the period of use. Initially feed Early Renal dry for up to 6 months in cases of chronic renal insufficiency. Recommended in cases of: Early Chronic Kidney Disease1 (IRIS stage 1), and/or Senior cats over 7 years old showing apparent signs of ageing. Not recommended in case of: Growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.