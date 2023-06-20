Gastrointestinal dry

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal is a precisely formulated diet for cats with acute and/or chronic gastrointestinal conditions. This diet is a complete dietetic feed for cats, formulated to help reduce acute intestinal absorptive disorders, and promote nutritional restoration and convalescence. Highly digestible ingredients. Increased level of electrolytes and high concentration of essential nutrients. High energy density. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months. Recommended for cases of: Acute and chronic diarrhoea | Gastritis | Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) | Colitis | Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) | Maldigestion/ Malabsorption| Dysrexia, re-feeding after surgery. Not recommended in case of: Lymphangiectasia, exudative enteropathy.

