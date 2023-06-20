Gastrointestinal dry
Dry food for Cat
ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal is a precisely formulated diet for cats with acute and/or chronic gastrointestinal conditions. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our .
2kg
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Digestive support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support healthy digestion and gastrointestinal transit.
High energy
High energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.
High palatability
High palatability to satisfy decreased appetites.
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Cat's weight (kg)
|g
|cup
|g
|cup
|g
|cup
|2 kg
|37
|3/8
|31
|2/8
|25
|2/8
|2,5 kg
|44
|3/8
|36
|3/8
|29
|2/8
|3 kg
|50
|4/8
|41
|3/8
|33
|3/8
|3,5 kg
|55
|4/8
|46
|3/8
|37
|3/8
|4 kg
|61
|5/8
|51
|4/8
|41
|3/8
|4,5 kg
|66
|5/8
|55
|4/8
|44
|3/8
|5 kg
|71
|5/8
|60
|5/8
|48
|4/8
|5,5 kg
|76
|6/8
|64
|5/8
|51
|4/8
|6 kg
|81
|6/8
|68
|5/8
|54
|4/8
|6,5 kg
|86
|7/8
|72
|5/8
|57
|4/8
|7 kg
|91
|7/8
|76
|6/8
|60
|5/8
|7,5 kg
|95
|7/8
|80
|6/8
|64
|5/8
|8 kg
|100
|1
|83
|6/8
|67
|5/8
|8,5 kg
|104
|1
|87
|7/8
|69
|5/8
|9 kg
|108
|1
|91
|7/8
|72
|5/8
|9,5 kg
|113
|1+1/8
|94
|7/8
|75
|6/8
|10 kg
|117
|1+1/8
|98
|7/8
|78
|6/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal is a precisely formulated diet for cats with acute and/or chronic gastrointestinal conditions. This diet is a complete dietetic feed for cats, formulated to help reduce acute intestinal absorptive disorders, and promote nutritional restoration and convalescence. Highly digestible ingredients. Increased level of electrolytes and high concentration of essential nutrients. High energy density. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months. Recommended for cases of: Acute and chronic diarrhoea | Gastritis | Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) | Colitis | Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) | Maldigestion/ Malabsorption| Dysrexia, re-feeding after surgery. Not recommended in case of: Lymphangiectasia, exudative enteropathy.