Gastrointestinal dry

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal is a precisely formulated diet for cats with acute and/or chronic gastrointestinal conditions.

2kg

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula.

Digestive support

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support healthy digestion and gastrointestinal transit.

High energy

High energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.

High palatability

High palatability to satisfy decreased appetites.

Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 21500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Iron: 41 mg, Iodine: 4.1 mg, Copper: 13 mg, Manganese: 54 mg, Zinc: 132 mg, Selenium: 0.08 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants
Analytical constituants: Protein: 32.0% - Fat content: 22.0% - Crude ash: 8.5% - Crude fibres: 4.9% - EPA/DHA: 0.33% - Omega-3 fatty acids: 0.93% - Omega-6 fatty acids: 4.4% - Sodium: 0.6% - Potassium: 1%. Metabolisable energy: 408.7 kcal / 100g.
Composition : Dehydrated poultry protein, rice, animal fats, wheat gluten, vegetable fibres, maize gluten, hydrolysed poultry liver, minerals, egg powder, beet pulp, fish oil, soya oil, yeasts products, psyllium husks and seeds (source of mucilaginous substances), fructooligosaccharides (0.48%), hydrolysed yeast (source of mannan-oligosaccharides) (0.19%), marigold extract (source of lutein).
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 300 - Moisture (max) 70 - Crude fat (min) 200 - Crude fibre (max) 59 - Crude ash (max) 94.
ThinNormalOverweight
Cat's weight (kg)gcupgcupgcup
2 kg373/8312/8252/8
2,5 kg443/8363/8292/8
3 kg504/8413/8333/8
3,5 kg554/8463/8373/8
4 kg615/8514/8413/8
4,5 kg665/8554/8443/8
5 kg715/8605/8484/8
5,5 kg766/8645/8514/8
6 kg816/8685/8544/8
6,5 kg867/8725/8574/8
7 kg917/8766/8605/8
7,5 kg957/8806/8645/8
8 kg1001836/8675/8
8,5 kg1041877/8695/8
9 kg1081917/8725/8
9,5 kg1131+1/8947/8756/8
10 kg1171+1/8987/8786/8

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal is a precisely formulated diet for cats with acute and/or chronic gastrointestinal conditions. This diet is a complete dietetic feed for cats, formulated to help reduce acute intestinal absorptive disorders, and promote nutritional restoration and convalescence.  Highly digestible ingredients. Increased level of electrolytes and high concentration of essential nutrients. High energy density. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months. Recommended for cases of: Acute and chronic diarrhoea | Gastritis | Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) | Colitis | Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) | Maldigestion/ Malabsorption| Dysrexia, re-feeding after surgery. Not recommended in case of: Lymphangiectasia, exudative enteropathy.

