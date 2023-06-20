PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Fibre Response is a precisely formulated and balanced diet for cats, to help support healthy digestion and gastrointestinal transit. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months. Recommended for cases of: Acute or chronic constipation | Megacolon of non-obstructive origin. Not recommended in case of: Obstipation | Obstructive megacolon.

