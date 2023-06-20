Gastrointestinal Fibre Response

Dry food for Cat

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Fibre Response is a precisely formulated and balanced diet for cats, to help support healthy  digestion and gastrointestinal transit. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our

Digestive support

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and gastrointestinal transit.

Easy transit

Specific formulation (including high levels of psyllium) to help assist with feline constipation.

Adequate energy

Adequate energy levels to maintain a healthy bodyweight.

S/O index

This diet creates a urinary environment unfavourable for the development of struvite and calcium oxalate uroliths.

Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 23000 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Iron: 24 mg, Iodine: 2.4 mg, Copper: 7 mg, Manganese: 31 mg, Zinc: 135 mg, Selenium: 0.03 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 31.0% - Fat content: 15.0% - Crude ash: 7.3% - Crude fibres: 2.9% - EPA/DHA: 0.33%. Metabolisable energy: 390.8 kcal/ 100g.
Composition: Rice, dehydrated poultry protein, maize, wheat gluten, animal fats, maize gluten, psyllium husks and seeds (6%), hydrolysed poultry liver, chicory pulp, minerals, egg powder, fish oil, soya oil, yeast products, mono - and diglycerides of palmitic and stearic acids esterified with citric acid, fructo-oligosaccharides (0.47%), hydrolysed yeast (source of mannan-oligosaccharides) (0.19%), marigold extract (source of lutein).
*L.I.P.: Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 290 - Moisture (max) 70 - Crude fat (min) 130 - Crude fibre (max) 39 - Crude ash (max) 80.
Cat weight (kg)Thin (grams)Thin (cups)Normal (grams)Normal (cups)Overweight (grams)Overweight (cups)
2 kg39 g3/833 g3/826 g2/8
2.5kg46 g4/838 g3/830 g3/8
3 kg52 g4/843 g4/835 g3/8
3.5kg58 g5/848 g4/839 g3/8
4 kg64 g5/853 g5/843 g4/8
4.5kg69 g6/858 g5/846 g4/8
5 kg75 g6/862 g5/850 g4/8
5.5kg80 g7/867 g6/853 g5/8
6 kg85 g7/871 g6/857 g5/8
6.5kg90 g175 g6/860 g5/8
7 kg95 g179 g7/863 g5/8
7.5kg100 g1 + 1/883 g7/866 g6/8
8 kg104 g1 + 1/887 g7/870 g6/8
8.5kg109 g1 + 1/891 g173 g6/8
9 kg113 g1 + 2/895 g176 g6/8
9.5kg118 g1 + 2/898 g179 g7/8
10 kg122 g1 + 2/8102 g1 + 1/882 g7/8

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Fibre Response is a precisely formulated and balanced diet for cats, to help support healthy  digestion and gastrointestinal transit. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months. Recommended for cases of: Acute or chronic constipation | Megacolon of non-obstructive origin. Not recommended in case of: Obstipation | Obstructive megacolon.

product details accompanying image

