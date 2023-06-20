Gastrointestinal Hairball

Dry food for Cat

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Hairball is a precisely formulated high fibre diet for cats to help eliminate ingested hair and control hairball formation. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our .

Sizes available

2kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Digestive support

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support healthy digestion and transit.

Hairball complex

A specific blend of fibres (including psyllium) helps eliminate ingested hair and control hairball formation.

Moderate calorie

Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.

S/O Index

This diet creates a urinary environment unfavourable for the development of struvite and calcium oxalate uroliths.

Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 30500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Iron: 38 mg, Iodine: 3.8 mg, Copper: 12 mg, Manganese: 50 mg, Zinc: 138 mg, Selenium: 0.06 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 36.0% - Fat content: 14.0% - Crude ash: 9.2% - Crude fibres: 7.4% - EPA/DHA: 0.32%.
Composition: Dehydrated poultry protein, wheat gluten, rice, vegetable fibres, maize, animal fats, hydrolysed poultry liver, wheat, maize gluten, minerals, beet pulp, soya oil, yeasts products, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds (0.5%), fructo-oligosaccharides (0.48%),hydrolysed yeast (source of mannan-oligosaccharides) (0.19%), borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein).
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 340 - Moisture (max) 70 - Crude fat (min) 120 - Crude fibre (max) 84 - Crude ash (max) 101.
Cat weight (kg)Thin (grams)Thin (cups)Normal (grams)Thin (cups)Overweight (grams)Thin (cups)
2 kg42 g4/835 g3/828 g2/8
2.5kg49 g4/841 g4/833 g3/8
3 kg56 g5/847 g4/837 g3/8
3.5kg63 g5/852 g5/842 g4/8
4 kg69 g6/857 g5/846 g4/8
4.5kg75 g6/862 g5/850 g4/8
5 kg81 g7/867 g6/854 g5/8
5.5kg86 g7/872 g6/857 g5/8
6 kg92 g177 g7/861 g5/8
6.5kg97 g181 g7/865 g6/8
7 kg102 g1 + 1/885 g7/868 g6/8
7.5kg108 g1 + 1/890 g172 g6/8
8 kg113 g1 + 2/894 g175 g6/8
8.5kg118 g1 + 2/898 g178 g7/8
9 kg122 g1 + 3/8102 g1 + 1/882 g7/8
9.5kg127 g1 + 3/8106 g1 + 1/885 g7/8
10 kg132 g1 + 3/8110 g1 + 2/888 g1

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Hairball is a precisely formulated high fibre diet for cats to help eliminate ingested hair and control hairball formation. It contains Royal Canin's Hairball Complex which is enriched with psyllium that enables your cat to eliminate a build up of hairballs in a natural way. It also contains a specially selected choice of nutrients which help to maintain the natural barrier of the cat's skin. Recommended for cases of: Recurrent hairball formation, conditions requiring increased fibre content. Not recommended in case of: Obstipation, obstructive megacolon. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

product details accompanying image

