Gastrointestinal Kitten

Gastrointestinal Kitten

Dry food for Cat

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Kitten is a precisely formulated diet for the nutritional management of weaning diarrhoea in kittens. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our .

Sizes available

2kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a retailer

Digestive support

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and gastrointestinal transit.

Optimal growth

High energy formula with adapted levels of nutrients (including protein and calcium) to meet the needs of a growing kitten.

Easy rehydration

Kibble that can be easily rehydrated to facilitate food intake in kittens with decreased appetite and help transition from milk to solid food.

Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 25500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron: 31 mg, Iodine 3.1 mg, Copper: 10 mg, Manganese: 41 mg, Zinc: 127 mg, Selenium: 0.04 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 35.0% - Fat content: 24.0% - Crude ash: 8.7% - Crude fibres: 2.0% - Calcium: 1.25% - Potassium: 0.9% - Sodium: 0.7% - Omega-6 fatty acids: 5.2% - Omega-3 fatty acids: 1.2% . Metabolisable energy: 433.2 kcal/100g.
Composition: Dehydrated poultry protein, animal fats, rice, wheat gluten, maize flour, hydrolysed poultry liver, yeasts products, minerals, fish oil, beet pulp, egg powder, vegetable fibres, soya oil, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligosaccharides (0.5%), hydrolysed yeast (source of mannan-oligosaccharides (0.2%) and beta-glucans), marigold extract (source of lutein).
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 330 - Moisture (max) 70 - Crude fat (min) 220 - Crude fibre (max) 30 - Crude ash (max) 96.
Kitten
Adultweight
3 kg4 kg5 kg
Kitte's age (months)gramscup(s)gramscup(s)gramscup(s)
1242/8272/8342/8
2393/8463/8524/8
3503/8584/8675/8
4544/8634/8745/8
5554/8655/8775/8
6544/8634/8755/8
7514/8614/8725/8
8483/8584/8685/8
9453/8554/8644/8
10433/8524/8614/8
11413/8503/8584/8
12393/8483/8564/8
Mother
Gestation - Minimum quantity at the 3rd week of gestationGestation - Maximum quantity at the 9th week of gestationLactation
Mother's weight (kg)gramscup(s)gramscup(s)
3522/8803/8
4632/8983/8Ad libitum
5742/81154/8

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Kitten is a precisely formulated diet for the nutritional management of weaning diarrhoea in kittens. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months. Recommended for kittens from weaning to adulthood (and gestating/lactating mothers) in cases of: Acute and chronic diarrhoea (including weaning diarrhoea) | Gastritis | Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) | Colitis | Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO) | Maldigestion/ Malabsorption | Dysrexia, re-feeding after surgery. Not recommended for cases of: No contraindications.

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025