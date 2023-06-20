PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Kitten is a precisely formulated diet for the nutritional management of weaning diarrhoea in kittens. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months. Recommended for kittens from weaning to adulthood (and gestating/lactating mothers) in cases of: Acute and chronic diarrhoea (including weaning diarrhoea) | Gastritis | Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) | Colitis | Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO) | Maldigestion/ Malabsorption | Dysrexia, re-feeding after surgery. Not recommended for cases of: No contraindications.

