Gastrointestinal Pouch
Wet food for Cat
ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal is a precisely formulated diet for cats with acute and/or chronic gastrointestinal conditions.
Sizes available
12 x 85g
1 x 85g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Digestive support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support healthy digestion and gastrointestinal transit.
High energy
High energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.
High palatability
High palatability to satisfy decreased appetites.
S/O Index
This diet creates a urinary environment unfavourable for the development of struvite and calcium oxalate uroliths.
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Cat's weight (kg)
|g
|pouch
|g
|pouch
|g
|pouch
|2 kg
|150
|2
|125
|1+1/2
|100
|1
|2,5 kg
|175
|2
|145
|1+1/2
|115
|1+1/2
|3 kg
|195
|2+1/2
|165
|2
|130
|1+1/2
|3,5 kg
|220
|2+1/2
|185
|2
|145
|1+1/2
|4 kg
|240
|3
|200
|2+1/2
|160
|2
|4,5 kg
|265
|3
|220
|2+1/2
|175
|2
|5 kg
|285
|3+1/2
|235
|3
|190
|2
|5,5 kg
|305
|3+1/2
|255
|3
|200
|2+1/2
|6 kg
|320
|4
|270
|3
|215
|2+1/2
|6,5 kg
|340
|4
|285
|3+1/2
|225
|2+1/2
|7 kg
|360
|4
|300
|3+1/2
|240
|3
|7,5 kg
|380
|4+1/2
|315
|3+1/2
|250
|3
|8 kg
|395
|4+1/2
|330
|4
|265
|3
|8,5 kg
|415
|5
|345
|4
|275
|3
|9 kg
|430
|5
|360
|4
|285
|3+1/2
|9,5 kg
|445
|5
|375
|4+1/2
|300
|3+1/2
|10 kg
|465
|5+1/2
|385
|4+1/2
|310
|3+1/2
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal is a precisely formulated diet for cats with acute and/or chronic gastrointestinal conditions. Historically, most cases of gastrointestinal disease were treated with a minimum of 24-48 hours of gastrointestinal rest. However, research has shown that lack of food causes detrimental effects to the intestinal villi. Appropriate nutritional support can have a profound effect on the short-term recovery and longer-term disease management of patients. Recommended in case of: Acute and chronic diarrhoea, Gastritis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Colitis, Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO), Maldigestion/ Malabsorption, Dysrexia, re-feeding after surgery. Not recommended in case of: Lymphangiectasia, exudative enteropathy. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.