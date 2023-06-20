Hypoallergenic

Hypoallergenic

Dry food for Cat

ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic is precisely formulated for cats that suffer from adverse food reactions (AFR). If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal.

Sizes available

2.5kg

4.5kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a retailer

Hydrolysed Protein

Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.

EPA/DHA & Skin Barrier

Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and healthy skin. Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier.

Digestive Health

Helps regulate gastrointestinal transit and supports a balanced digestive flora.

ADDITIVES (KG)** Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 29500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Iron: 40 mg, Iodine: 3.6 mg, Copper: 15 mg, Manganese: 52 mg, Zinc: 154 mg, Selenium: 0.25 mg - Technological additives: clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants. ** Values reflect only levels added to the formula, not those naturally occurring in components of the diet.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 25.5% - Fat content: 20.0% - Crude ash: 6.6% - Crude fibre: 3.7% - EPA/DHA: 0.33% - Omega-3 fatty acids: 0.91% - Essential fatty acids (linoleic acid: 4.46%, arachidonic acid: 0.06%).
COMPOSITION Rice flour, hydrolysed soya protein isolate, animal fats, rice, vegetable fibres, minerals, beet pulp, hydrolysed poultry liver, soya oil, fish oil, fructo-oligosaccharides, borage oil, marigold meal. Protein sources: hydrolysed soya protein isolate (23.5%), hydrolysed poultry liver (2.0%). Carbohydrate source: rice (42.1%).
COMPOSITION Rice flour, hydrolysed soya protein isolate, animal fats, rice, vegetable fibres, minerals, beet pulp, hydrolysed poultry liver, soya oil, fish oil, fructo-oligosaccharides, borage oil, marigold meal. Protein sources: hydrolysed soya protein isolate (23.5%), hydrolysed poultry liver (2.0%). Carbohydrate source: rice (42.1%). ADDITIVES (KG)** Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 29500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Iron: 40 mg, Iodine: 3.6 mg, Copper: 15 mg, Manganese: 52 mg, Zinc: 154 mg, Selenium: 0.25 mg - Technological additives: clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants. ** Values reflect only levels added to the formula, not those naturally occurring in components of the diet. ROYAL CANIN® take pride in ensuring the scientific reliability of all product information. All information included was true and accurate at the time of publication.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 235 - Moisture (max) 70 - Crude fat (min) 180 - Crude fibre (max) 46 - Crude ash (max) 69.
RECOMMENDED DAILY INTAKE & FEEDING DURATION
CAT’S WEIGHT
(kg)		 BODY CONDITION
THIN NORMAL OVERWEIGHT
ADULT CAT grams cups grams cups grams cups
2 37 3/8 31 2/8 25 2/8
2.5 44 3/8 36 3/8 29 2/8
3 50 4/8 41 3/8 33 3/8
3.5 55 4/8 46 4/8 37 3/8
4 61 5/8 51 4/8 41 3/8
4.5 66 5/8 55 4/8 44 3/8
5 71 6/8 60 5/8 48 4/8
5.5 76 6/8 64 5/8 51 4/8
6 81 6/8 68 5/8 54 4/8
6.5 86 7/8 72 6/8 57 4/8
7 91 7/8 76 6/8 61 5/8
7.5 95 7/8 80 6/8 64 5/8
8 100 1 83 6/8 67 5/8
8.5 104 1 87 7/8 69 5/8
9 109 1 91 7/8 72 6/8
9.5 113 1 + 1/8 94 7/8 75 6/8
10 117 1 + 1/8 98 1 78 6/8

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic is precisely formulated for cats that suffer from adverse food reactions (AFR). Composed of highly digestible, hydrolysed soy protein isolate of low molecular weight peptides. Recommended for cases of: Adverse food reactions (AFR) with dermatologic and/ or gastrointestinal signs. Diagnosis:  food elimination trial and management. Canine Atopic Dermatitis (CAD) + chronic pruritus, Chronic diarrhea, Inflamatory Bowel disease (IBD), Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI), Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO). Not recommended in cases of: Growth, gestation/lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025