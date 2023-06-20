Mature Consult

Dry food for Cat

Complete feed for cats - Over 7 years old without obvious signs of ageing, ideally, after a senior health check

Sizes available

1.5kg

3.5kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

VITALITY COMPLEX

This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help support vitality. It contains selected proteins with branched-chain amino acids, and a moderate phosphorus level helps to support kidney function.

ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX

Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

OPTIMAL ENERGY

Adapted energy content to meet the needs of active mature cats.

S/O INDEX

This product creates a urinary environment unfavourable to the formation of calcium oxalate and struvite uroliths.

ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 20500 IU, Vitamin D3: 755 IU, Iron: 35 mg, Iodine: 3.5 mg, Copper: 11 mg, Manganese : 45 mg, Zinc: 131 mg, Selenium: 0.06 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 36.0% - Fat content: 10.0% - Crude ash: 7.1% - Crude fibres: 5.4% - Phosphorus: 0.8% Calcium: 1.0% - Sodium: 0.7% - Magnesium: 0.07% - Potassium: 0.7% - Chloride: 1.14% - Omega-3-fatty acids: 0.71%
COMPOSITION : Dehydrated poultry protein, maize, wheat gluten*, rice, wheat, maize gluten, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, chicory pulp, animal fats, fish oil, soya oil, dried tomato pulp (source of lycopene) (0.80%), psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), glucosamine from fermentation (0.048%), marigold meal (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin) (0.00048%).
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
BODY CONDITION
THINNORMALOVERWEIGHT
DOG'S WEIGHT (kg)gramscupsgramscupsgramscups
2421/2351/2281/2
2.5491/2411/2331/2
3561/2471/2381/2
3.5631521/2421/2
4691581/2461/2
4.5751631501/2
5811681541/2
5.5871721581/2
6921771611/2
6.5981811651
71031861691
7.51081901721
81131+1/2941751
8.51181+1/2981791
91231+1/21031821
9.51281+1/21071851
101321+1/21111+1/2881

