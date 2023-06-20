Mobility

Dry food for Cat

ROYAL CANIN® MOBILITY is a dry kibble diet that is specially formulated to help support healthy joint function in adult and ageing cats. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal.

2kg

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula.

Mobility support

Scientifically proven in a clinical study where cats showed an improvement in mobility when fed MOBILITY.

Joint complex

New Zealand Green Lipped Mussel extract and high EPA + DHA content to help maintain healthy joints.

Antioxidant complex

Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals, contributing to protect tissues and cells.

S/O Index

This diet is formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment.

Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 20500 IU, Vitamin D3: 700 IU, Iron: 48 mg, Iodine: 4.8 mg, Copper: 15 mg, Manganese: 63 mg, Zinc: 141 mg, Selenium: 0.09 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 28.0% - Fat content: 15.0% - Crude ash: 5.8% - Crude fibre: 4.8% - Phosphorus: 0.6% - EPA/DHA: 0.8% - Glucosamine: 995 mg/kg - Chondroitin: 5 mg/kg.
COMPOSITION Maize flour, wheat gluten**, maize, rice, dehydrated poultry protein, animal fats, vegetable fibres, maize gluten, hydrolysed animal proteins, fish oil, minerals, soya oil, chicory pulp, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligosaccharides, New Zealand green-lipped mussel extract (GLM) (0.3%), hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligosaccharides), glucosamine from fermentation, marigold meal, hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin). ** L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
--Adult weight's----
-Thin-Normal-Overweight-
Cat's weight (kg)gramscup(s)gramscup(s)gramscup(s)
2393/8333/8262/8
2.5464/8393/8313/8
3534/8444/8353/8
3.5595/8494/8393/8
4655/8545/8434/8
4.5706/8595/8474/8
5766/8635/8504/8
5.5817/8686/8545/8
6867/8726/8575/8
6.5911766/8615/8
7961807/8645/8
7.51011847/8676/8
81061+1/8887/8716/8
8.51101+1/8921746/8
91151+2/8961776/8
9.51201+2/81001807/8
101241+2/81031+1/8837/8

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Mobility is a dry kibble diet that is specially formulated to help support healthy joint function in adult and ageing cats. ROYAL CANIN® Mobility is formulated with Omega-3 fatty acids and New Zealand Green Lipped Mussel, which help to support healthy joint function. This formula is enriched with a blend of antioxidants to support general well-being while also helping to neutralise free radicals. Recommended to support mobility and Help support healthy joint function. Not recommended in case of: Growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

