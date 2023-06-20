Neutered Maintenance Pouch

Wet food for Cat

Complete feed for adult cats - From neutering up to 7 years old

Sizes available

12 x 85g

1 x 85g

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

LEAN BODY MASS

High protein content to help support maintenance of lean body mass.

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.

URINARY HEALTH

Support your cats' healthy urianry tract thanks to adapted mineral balance.

S/O INDEX

This product creates a urinary environment unfavourable to the formation of calcium oxalate and struvite uroliths.

ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 300 IU, Iron: 4 mg, Iodine: 0.28 mg,Copper:2.2mg,Manganese: 1.1 mg, Zinc: 11 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 0.2 g.
COMPOSITION : Meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of v egetable origin, vegetable protein extracts, minerals, oils and fats, yeasts.
BODY CONDITION
NORMALOVERWEIGHT
CAT'S WEIGHT (kg)gramspouchesgramspouches
21401+1/21101+1/2
2.516021301+1/2
318521451+1/2
3.52052+1/21652
42252+1/21802
4.524531952+1/2
526532102+1/2
5.52853+1/22252+1/2
63003+1/22403
6.532042553
733542703
7.535542803+1/2
83704+1/22953+1/2
8.53854+1/23103+1/2
94004+1/23204
9.542053354
1043553454

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

