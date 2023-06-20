Neutered Weight Balance Pouch
Wet food for Cat
Complete feed for cats - For neutered adult cats or with a tendency to gain weight - From neutering up to 7 years old
Sizes available
12 x 85g
1 x 85g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
IDEAL BODYWEIGHT
Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
A highly digestible formula with prebiotics to support healthy digestion.
S/O INDEX
This product creates a urinary environment unfavourable to the formation of calcium oxalate and struvite uroliths.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 247 IU, Iron: 3 mg, Iodine: 0.3 mg, Copper: 2.4 mg, Manganese: 1 mg, Zinc: 10 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 0.2 g.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 9.0%, Fat content: 2.5%, Crude fibres: 1.45%, Phosphorus: 0.19%, Calcium: 0.21%, Sodium: 0.14%, Magnesium: 0.013%, Potassium: 0.16%, Chloride: 0.21%
COMPOSITION : meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, vegetable protein extracts, minerals, oils and fats, yeasts
|BODY CONDITION
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|CAT'S WEIGHT (kg)
|grams
|pouches
|grams
|pouches
|2
|165
|2
|130
|1+1/2
|2.5
|195
|2+1/2
|155
|2
|3
|220
|2+1/2
|175
|2
|3.5
|245
|3
|195
|2+1/2
|4
|270
|3
|215
|2+1/2
|4.5
|295
|3+1/2
|235
|3
|5
|315
|3+1/2
|235
|3
|5.5
|340
|4
|270
|3
|6
|360
|4
|290
|3+1/2
|6.5
|380
|4+1/2
|305
|3+1/2
|7
|405
|5
|320
|4
|7.5
|425
|5
|355
|4
|8
|445
|5
|355
|4
|8.5
|465
|5+1/2
|370
|4+1/2
|9
|480
|5+1/2
|385
|4+1/2
|9.5
|500
|6
|400
|4+1/2
|10
|520
|6
|415
|5