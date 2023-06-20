Renal Select

ROYAL CANIN® Renal Select dry is a complete dietetic feed for cats formulated to support renal function in the case of chronic renal insufficiency. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal.

Renal Support

Formulated with low phosphorus and a moderate level of highly digestible protein to support renal function, helping to improve quality of life.

Adapted Energy

Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.

Appetite Stimulation

A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble texture and shape to help stimulate the cat's appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.

Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 21000 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Iron: 45 mg, Iodine: 4.5 mg, Copper: 14 mg, Manganese: 58 mg, Zinc: 148 mg, Selenium: 0.08 mg - Technological additives: clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 24.5% - Fat content: 21.5% - Crude ash: 6.6% - Crude fibre: 4.6% - Calcium: 0.7% - Phosphorus: 0.41% - Potassium: 0.9% - Sodium: 0.45% - Magnesium: 0.08% -Chloride: 0.94% - Sulphur: 0.4% - Vitamin D (total): 900.0 IU/kg - Hydroxyproline: 0.42% - EPA/DHA: 0.41% - Essential fatty acids (linoleic acid, arachidonic acid): 3.51% - Urine alkalising substances (calcium carbonate 1.24%, potassium citrate 0.5%).
Animal fats, rice, precooked wheat flour, dehydrated pork protein**, wheat flour, wheat gluten**, vegetable fibres, maize gluten, hydrolysed poultry proteins, dehydrated fish, minerals, chicory pulp, fish oil, soya oil, mono - and diglycerides of palmitic and stearic acids esterified with citric acid, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligosaccharides, marigold meal. Protein sources: dehydrated pork protein** (7.9%), wheat gluten** (6.6%), maize gluten (5%), hydrolysed poultry proteins (4.5%). ** L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 225 - Moisture (max) 70 - Crude fat (min) 195 - Crude fibre (max) 56 - Crude ash (max) 73.
--Adult's weight----
-Thin-Normal-Overweight-
Cat's weight (kg)gramscup(s)gramscup(s)gramscup(s)
2373/8312/8252/8
2.5433/83/8292/8
3494/8413/8333/8
3.5554/8463/8373/8
4615/8514/8403/8
4.5665/8554/8443/8
5715/8594/8474/8
5.5766/8645/8514/8
6816/8685/8544/8
6.5867/8725/8574/8
7907/8756/8605/8
7.5957/8796/8635/8
8991836/8665/8
8.51041877/8695/8
91081907/8725/8
9.51121947/8756/8
101161+1/8977/8786/8

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Renal Select dry is a complete dietetic feed for cats formulated to support renal function in the case of chronic renal insufficiency, through its restricted levels of phosphorus and high-quality proteins. Renal Select dry is also formulated to reduce oxalate stone formation through its low level of calcium and Vitamin D, and its urine alkalising properties. Recommendations: It is recommended that a veterinarian’s opinion be sought before use or before extending the period of use. Initially feed Renal Select dry for up to 6 months in cases of chronic renal insufficiency and reduction of oxalate stone formation. Recommended in cases of: Azotemic Chronic Kidney Disease (IRIS stage 2 to stage 4), Management of calcium oxalate urolith recurrence in cats with impaired renal function, Prevention of recurrence of urolithiasis requiring urine alkalinisation: urate & cystine uroliths. Not recommended in case of: Growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

