ROYAL CANIN® Renal with chicken thin slices in gravy is a complete dietetic feed for cats formulated to support renal function in the case of chronic renal insufficiency.

12 x 85g

1 x 85g

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Renal support

Formulated with low phosphorus and a moderate level of highly digestible protein to support renal function, helping to improve quality of life.

Adapted energy

Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.

Aromatic choice

A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated texture to help stimulate the cat’s appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.

Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 390 IU, Iron: 6 mg, Iodine: 0.56 mg, Copper: 4.5 mg, Manganese: 1.9 mg, Zinc: 19 mg - Technological additives: clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 0.2 g.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 7.8% - Fat content: 8.0% - Crude ash: 1.3% - Crude fibre: 0.5% - Moisture: 77.0% - Calcium: 0.15% - Phosphorus: 0.09% - Potassium: 0.22% - Sodium: 0.11% -Magnesium: 0.017% - Chloride: 0.18% - Sulphur: 0.15% - Vitamin D (total): 430.0 IU/kg -Hydroxyproline: 0.05% - Essential fatty acids (linoleic acid, arachidonic acid): 2.25% - Urine alkalising substances: potassium citrate: 0.35%, calcium carbonate: 0.32%.
Composition: Poultry by-products (chicken 4%), pork by-products, wheat flour, pork blood products, sunflower oil refined, corn starch mixture, maize flour, minerals, fish oil, powder cellulose, fructo-oligosaccharides, marigold meal. Protein sources: poultry by-products (29%), pork by-products (8.1%).
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 58 - Moisture (max) 800 - Crude fat (min) 60 - Crude fibre (max) 15 - Crude ash (max) 14.
Adult weight
ThinNormalOverweight
Cat weight (kg)gramspouch(es) gramspouch(es)gramspouch(es)
1.51001801651
21201+1/21001801
2.51401+1/21151+1/2951
316021351+1/21051
3.5180215021201+1/2
41952+1/216521301+1/2
4.52152+1/218021401+1/2
52302+1/219021552
5.524532052+1/21652
626032202+1/21752
6.527532302+1/21852
72903+1/224531952+1/2
7.53053+1/225532052+1/2
8320427032152+1/2
8.533542803+1/22252+1/2
935042903+1/22353
9.53654+1/23053+1/22403
103754+1/23153+1/22503

ROYAL CANIN® Renal with chicken thin slices in gravy is a complete dietetic feed for cats formulated to support renal function in the case of chronic renal insufficiency. Recommendations: It is recommended that a veterinarian’s opinion be sought before use or before extending the period of use. Initially feed Renal with chicken for up to 6 months in cases of chronic renal insufficiency and reduction of oxalate stone formation. Recommended in cases of: Azotemic Chronic Kidney Disease (IRIS stage 2 to stage 4, Management of calcium oxalate urolith recurrence in cats with impaired renal function, Prevention of recurrence of urolithiasis requiring urine alkalinisation: urate & cystine uroliths. Not recommended in case of: Growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

