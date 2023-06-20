Satiety Weight Management

Satiety Weight Management

Dry food for Cat

ROYAL CANIN® Satiety weight management dry is a complete dietetic feed for cats formulated toreduce excessive body weight.

Sizes available

1.5kg

3.5kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Effective weight management

Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of cats lost weight in 3 months.

Begging control

High natural fiber level keeps cats satisfied between meals. Helps control begging in 82% of cats during weight loss.

Muscle mass maintenance

High protein content helps support healthy weight loss while maintaining muscle mass.

Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 25000 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 33 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.3 mg, E4 (Copper): 10 mg, E5 (Manganese): 43 mg, E6 (Zinc): 133 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.05 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 34.0% - Fat content: 9.0% - Crude ash: 8.6% - Crude fibres: 14.6% - Metabolisable energy: 3040.0 kcal/kg.
Composition: Dehydrated poultry protein, vegetable fibres, tapioca, wheat flour, hydrolysed animal proteins, wheat gluten*, maize gluten, animal fats, chicory pulp, minerals, psyllium husks and seeds, fish oil, marigold extract (source of lutein), glucosamine, hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 320 - Moisture (max) 70 - Crude fat (min) 70 - Crude fibre (max) 156 - Crude ash (max) 95.
Cat's weight (Mix feeding guidelines)Start - dry (g)4 weeks after, if no weight loss achieved - dry (g)Maintenance after weight loss - dry (g)
2kg292330
2.5kg332735
3kg383040
3.5kg423445
4kg473749
4.5kg514054
5kg554358
5.5kg594662
6kg624966
6.5kg665270
7kg705573
7.5kg735877
8kg766181

PRODUCT DETAILS

Recommended for weight loss and maintenance after weight loss in case of: Overweight/Obesity | Hyperlipidemia with overweight/obesity | Stabilsed Diabetes Mellitus with overweight/obesity.   Not recommended in case of: Cats with a history of constipation in response to a high fibre diet | Growth, gestation, lactation.

product details accompanying image

