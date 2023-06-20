Satiety Weight Management Pouch

Wet food for Cat

ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Weight Management is precisely formulated for safe and effective weight loss and successful long term weight management in cats.

12 x 85g

1 x 85g

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Effective weight management

Provides safe weight loss and avoid weight regain.

Begging control

Nutritional concept that helps keeping cats satisfied between meals.

Muscle mass maintenance

High protein content helps maintain muscle mass during weight loss.

Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 235 IU, Iron: 7 mg, Iodine: 0.23 mg, Copper: 1.9 mg, Manganese : 2 mg, Zinc: 20 mg.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 7.5% - Fat content: 2.2% - Crude ash: 1.7% - Crude fibres: 1.3% - Moisture: 84.0% - metabolisable energy: 66 kcal/100g.
Composition: Meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, eggs and egg derivatives, minerals, various sugars, molluscs and crustaceans.
FOR RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 55 - Moisture (max) 870 - Crude fat (min) 2 - Crude fibre (max) 23 - Crude ash (max) 19.
Cat's weight (mix feeding guidelines)PouchStart - dry (g)4 weeks after, if not weight loss achieved - dry (g)Maintenance after weight loss - dry (g)
2kg110513
3kg1201324
4kg1282134
5kg1362843
6kg1443552
7kg1514161
8kg1584769

ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Weight Management is precisely formulated for safe and effective weight loss and successful long term weight management in cats. The satietogenic effect of the specific fibre blend reduces the consumption of food and decreases undesirable begging behaviours. This promotes weight loss and long term weight management. Recommended for weight loss and maintenance after weight loss in case of: Overweight/Obesity, Hyperlipidemia with overweight/obesity, Stabilsed Diabetes Mellitus with overweight/obesity. Not recommeded in case of: Growth, gestation, lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

