PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control is a scientifically formulated diet with selected proteins for the management of food intolerance, food allery and gastrointestinal sensitivity. Sensitivity Control diets are useful as non-specific supportive diets for patients with gastrointestinal or dermatological disease. Recommended for (indications): Adverse Food Reactions (AFR) with dermatologic and/or gastrointestinal signs: Diagnosis: food elimination trial - management, Chronic diarrhoea. Not recommended for (contraindications): Growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

