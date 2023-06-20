Sensitivity Control Chicken with Rice Pouch

Wet food for Cat

ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control is a scientifically formulated diet with selected proteins for the management of food intolerance, food allergy and gastrointestinal sensitivity. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal

Sizes available

12 x 85g

1 x 85g

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Selected Proteins

A limited number of protein sources helps reduce the risk of food allergies.

EPA/DHA & Skin Barrier

Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and healthy skin. Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier.

Digestive Health

Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.

ADDITIVES (KG)*** Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 360 IU, Iron: 12 mg, Iodine: 0.32 mg, Copper: 2.6 mg, Manganese: 3.8 mg, Zinc: 38 mg - Technological additives: clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 0.45 g. *** Values reflect only levels added to the formula, not those naturally occurring in components of the diet.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 7.0% - Fat content: 6.0% - Crude ash: 1.6% - Crude fibre: 0.9% - Moisture: 79.4% - EPA/DHA: 0.12% - Essential fatty acids (linoleic acid: 1.9%, arachidonic acid: 0.06%).
COMPOSITION Poultry by-products, rice flour, sunflower oil refined, powder cellulose, minerals, fish oil, fructo-oligosaccharides, marigold meal. Protein source: chicken (40.7%). Carbohydrate source: rice (4%).
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 51 - Moisture (max) 825 - Crude fat (min) 41 - Crude fibre (max) 19 - Crude ash (max) 17.
RECOMMENDED DAILY INTAKE & FEEDING DURATION
CAT’S WEIGHT
(kg)		 BODY CONDITION
THIN NORMAL OVERWEIGHT
ADULT CAT grams pouch grams pouch grams pouch
2 150 2 125 1 +1/2 100 1
2.5 175 2 145 1 +1/2 115 1 +1/2
3 195 2 +1/2 165 2 130 1 +1/2
3.5 220 2 +1/2 185 2 145 1 +1/2
4 240 3 200 2 +1/2 160 2
4.5 265 3 220 2 +1/2 175 2
5 285 3 +1/2 235 3 190 2
5.5 305 3 +1/2 255 3 200 2 +1/2
6 325 4 270 3 215 2 +1/2
6.5 340 4 285 3 +1/2 230 2 +1/2
7 360 4 300 3 +1/2 240 3
7.5 380 4 +1/2 315 3 +1/2 250 3
8 395 4 +1/2 330 4 265 3
8.5 415 5 345 4 275 3
9 430 5 360 4 285 3 +1/2
9.5 450 5 +1/2 375 4 +1/2 300 3 +1/2
10 465 5 +1/2 390 4 +1/2 310 3 +1/2

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control is a scientifically formulated diet with selected proteins for the management of food intolerance, food allery and gastrointestinal sensitivity. Sensitivity Control diets are useful as non-specific supportive diets for patients with gastrointestinal or dermatological disease. Recommended for cases of (indications): • Adverse Food Reactions (AFR) with dermatologic and/or gastrointestinal signs: - diagnosis: food elimination trial - management, Chronic diarrhoea. Not recommended in case of (contraindications): Growth, gestation and lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

