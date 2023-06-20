Skin & Coat
Dry food for Cat
ROYAL CANIN® Skin & Coat is scientifically formulated to support the skin’s natural strength and help reduce the signs of skin disease in cats. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal.
Sizes available
1.5kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Skin Barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
Skin & Coat
Contains specific key nutrients, including EPA and DHA, to help support healthy skin & a shiny coat in cats with sensitive skin.
Lean Body Mass
A high protein diet helps maintain muscle mass.
|RECOMMENDED DAILY INTAKE & FEEDING DURATION
|CAT’S
WEIGHT
(kg)
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|ADULT CAT
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2
|40
|4/8
|33
|3/8
|26
|2/8
|2.5
|46
|4/8
|39
|3/8
|31
|3/8
|3
|53
|5/8
|44
|4/8
|35
|3/8
|3.5
|59
|5/8
|49
|4/8
|39
|3/8
|4
|65
|6/8
|54
|5/8
|43
|4/8
|4.5
|71
|6/8
|59
|5/8
|47
|4/8
|5
|76
|7/8
|64
|6/8
|51
|4/8
|5.5
|81
|7/8
|68
|6/8
|54
|5/8
|6
|87
|1
|72
|6/8
|58
|5/8
|6.5
|92
|1
|77
|7/8
|61
|5/8
|7
|97
|1 + 1/8
|81
|7/8
|64
|6/8
|7.5
|102
|1 + 1/8
|85
|7/8
|68
|6/8
|8
|106
|1 + 1/8
|89
|1
|71
|6/8
|8.5
|111
|1 + 2/8
|93
|1
|74
|6/8
|9
|116
|1 + 2/8
|96
|1
|77
|7/8
|9.5
|120
|1 + 3/8
|100
|1 + 1/8
|80
|7/8
|10
|125
|1 + 3/8
|104
|1 + 1/8
|83
|7/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Skin & Coat is scientifically formulated to support the skin’s natural strength and help reduce the signs of skin disease in cats. For neutered cats with sensitive skin, from 6 months to 7 years of age. Recommended for: Feline atopic dermatitis | skin and hair support in case of other dermatitis* such as: flea-bite allergic dermatitis, other external parasites, skin infections. *In association with medical treatment (such as antiparasitic or antibiotic medications) if needed. Not recommended for: Cats younger than 6 months and over 7 years of age.