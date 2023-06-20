Skin & Coat

Skin & Coat

Dry food for Cat

ROYAL CANIN® Skin & Coat is scientifically formulated to support the skin’s natural strength and help reduce the signs of skin disease in cats. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal.

Sizes available

1.5kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a retailer

Skin Barrier

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.

Skin & Coat

Contains specific key nutrients, including EPA and DHA, to help support healthy skin & a shiny coat in cats with sensitive skin.

Lean Body Mass

A high protein diet helps maintain muscle mass.

ADDITIVES (KG)**** Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 29500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Iron: 34 mg, Iodine: 3.4 mg, Copper: 11 mg, Manganese: 45 mg, Zinc: 132 mg, Selenium: 0.07 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants. **** Values reflect only levels added to the formula, not those naturally occurring in components of the diet.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 36.0% - Fat content: 14.0% - Crude ash: 8.1% - Crude fibre: 3.5% - Linoleic acid: 3.15% - EPA/DHA: 0.43% - Omega-3 fatty acids: 0.82% - Omega-6 fatty acids: 3.33% - Magnesium: 0.08% -Calcium: 1.16% - Phosphorus: 1.0%.
COMPOSITION Maize, dehydrated poultry protein, wheat gluten***, rice, maize gluten, animal fat, hydrolysed poultry liver, minerals, vegetable fibres, beet pulp, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds, soya oil, fructo-oligosaccharides, borage oil, marigold meal. *** L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
COMPOSITION Maize, dehydrated poultry protein, wheat gluten***, rice, maize gluten, animal fat, hydrolysed poultry liver, minerals, vegetable fibres, beet pulp, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds, soya oil, fructo-oligosaccharides, borage oil, marigold meal. *** L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility. ADDITIVES (KG)**** Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 29500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Iron: 34 mg, Iodine: 3.4 mg, Copper: 11 mg, Manganese: 45 mg, Zinc: 132 mg, Selenium: 0.07 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants. **** Values reflect only levels added to the formula, not those naturally occurring in components of the diet. ROYAL CANIN® take pride in ensuring the scientific reliability of all product information. All information included was true and accurate at the time of publication.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
FOR RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 340 - Moisture (max) 70 - Crude fat (min) 120 - Crude fibre (max) 45 - Crude ash (max) 88.
RECOMMENDED DAILY INTAKE & FEEDING DURATION
CAT’S WEIGHT
(kg)		 BODY CONDITION
THIN NORMAL OVERWEIGHT
ADULT CAT grams cups grams cups grams cups
2 40 4/8 33 3/8 26 2/8
2.5 46 4/8 39 3/8 31 3/8
3 53 5/8 44 4/8 35 3/8
3.5 59 5/8 49 4/8 39 3/8
4 65 6/8 54 5/8 43 4/8
4.5 71 6/8 59 5/8 47 4/8
5 76 7/8 64 6/8 51 4/8
5.5 81 7/8 68 6/8 54 5/8
6 87 1 72 6/8 58 5/8
6.5 92 1 77 7/8 61 5/8
7 97 1 + 1/8 81 7/8 64 6/8
7.5 102 1 + 1/8 85 7/8 68 6/8
8 106 1 + 1/8 89 1 71 6/8
8.5 111 1 + 2/8 93 1 74 6/8
9 116 1 + 2/8 96 1 77 7/8
9.5 120 1 + 3/8 100 1 + 1/8 80 7/8
10 125 1 + 3/8 104 1 + 1/8 83 7/8

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Skin & Coat is scientifically formulated to support the skin’s natural strength and help reduce the signs of skin disease in cats. For neutered cats with sensitive skin, from 6 months to 7 years of age. Recommended for: Feline atopic dermatitis | skin and hair support in case of other dermatitis* such as: flea-bite allergic dermatitis, other external parasites, skin infections. *In association with medical treatment (such as antiparasitic or antibiotic medications) if needed. Not recommended for: Cats younger than 6 months and over 7 years of age.

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025