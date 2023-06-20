Skin & Coat Pouch

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Skin & Coat is scientifically formulated to support the skin’s natural strength and help reduce the signs of skin disease in cats. Recommended for (indications): Feline atopic dermatitis, skin and hair support in case of other dermatitis* such as: flea-bite allergic dermatitis, other external parasites, skin infections *In association with medical treatment (such as antiparasitic or antibiotic medications) if needed. Not recommended for (contraindications): Cats younger than 6 months and over 7 years of age. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

Read more