Skin & Coat Pouch

Skin & Coat Pouch

Wet food for Cat

ROYAL CANIN® Skin & Coat is scientifically formulated to support the skin’s natural strength and help reduce the signs of skin disease in cats. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal.

Sizes available

12 x 85g

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Find a retailer

Skin Barrier

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.

Skin & Coat

Contains specific key nutrients, including EPA and DHA, to help support healthy skin and a shiny coat in cats with sensitive skin.

Antioxidant Complex

A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

ADDITIVES (KG)*** Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 320 IU, Iron: 9 mg, Iodine: 0.4 mg, Copper: 3.2 mg, Manganese: 2.6 mg, Zinc: 26 mg - Technological additives: clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 0.2 g *** Values reflect only levels added to the formula, not those naturally occurring in components of the diet.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 9.8% - Fat content: 4.4% - Crude ash: 1.7% - Crude fibre: 1.3% - Moisture: 78.5% - EPA/DHA: 0.12% - Essential fatty acid (linoleic acid): 1.3%.
COMPOSITION Meat and animal derivatives, cereals, fish, and fish derivatives, oils and fats, derivatives of vegetable origin, vegetable protein extracts, minerals, yeasts.
COMPOSITION Meat and animal derivatives, cereals, fish, and fish derivatives, oils and fats, derivatives of vegetable origin, vegetable protein extracts, minerals, yeasts. ADDITIVES (KG)*** Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 320 IU, Iron: 9 mg, Iodine: 0.4 mg, Copper: 3.2 mg, Manganese: 2.6 mg, Zinc: 26 mg - Technological additives: clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 0.2 g *** Values reflect only levels added to the formula, not those naturally occurring in components of the diet. ROYAL CANIN® take pride in ensuring the scientific reliability of all product information. All information included was true and accurate at the time of publication.
FOR RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 78 - Moisture (max) 813 - Crude fat (min) 23 - Crude fibre (max) 23 - Crude ash (max) 19.
RECOMMENDED DAILY INTAKE & FEEDING DURATION
CAT’S WEIGHT
(kg)		 BODY CONDITION
THIN NORMAL OVERWEIGHT
ADULT CAT grams pouch grams pouch grams pouch
2 155 2 130 1 +1/2 105 1
2.5 180 2 150 2 120 1 +1/2
3 205 2 +1/2 170 2 140 1 +1/2
3.5 230 2 +1/2 190 2 155 2
4 255 3 210 2 +1/2 170 2
4.5 275 3 230 2 +1/2 185 2
5 295 3 +1/2 250 3 200 2 +1/2
5.5 320 4 265 3 210 2 +1/2
6 340 4 280 3 +1/2 225 2 +1/2
6.5 360 4 300 3 +1/2 240 3
7 375 4 +1/2 315 3 +1/2 250 3
7.5 395 4 +1/2 330 4 265 3
8 415 5 345 4 275 3
8.5 435 5 360 4 290 3 +1/2
9 450 5 +1/2 375 4 +1/2 300 3 +1/2
9.5 470 5 +1/2 390 4 +1/2 310 3 +1/2
10 485 5 +1/2 405 5 325 4

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Skin & Coat is scientifically formulated to support the skin’s natural strength and help reduce the signs of skin disease in cats. Recommended for (indications): Feline atopic dermatitis, skin and hair support in case of other dermatitis* such as: flea-bite allergic dermatitis, other external parasites, skin infections *In association with medical treatment (such as antiparasitic or antibiotic medications) if needed. Not recommended for (contraindications): Cats younger than 6 months and over 7 years of age. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025