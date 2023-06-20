Skin & Coat Pouch
Wet food for Cat
ROYAL CANIN® Skin & Coat is scientifically formulated to support the skin’s natural strength and help reduce the signs of skin disease in cats. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Vet Portal.
Sizes available
12 x 85g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Skin Barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
Skin & Coat
Contains specific key nutrients, including EPA and DHA, to help support healthy skin and a shiny coat in cats with sensitive skin.
Antioxidant Complex
A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
|RECOMMENDED DAILY INTAKE & FEEDING DURATION
|CAT’S WEIGHT
(kg)
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|ADULT CAT
|grams
|pouch
|grams
|pouch
|grams
|pouch
|2
|155
|2
|130
|1 +1/2
|105
|1
|2.5
|180
|2
|150
|2
|120
|1 +1/2
|3
|205
|2 +1/2
|170
|2
|140
|1 +1/2
|3.5
|230
|2 +1/2
|190
|2
|155
|2
|4
|255
|3
|210
|2 +1/2
|170
|2
|4.5
|275
|3
|230
|2 +1/2
|185
|2
|5
|295
|3 +1/2
|250
|3
|200
|2 +1/2
|5.5
|320
|4
|265
|3
|210
|2 +1/2
|6
|340
|4
|280
|3 +1/2
|225
|2 +1/2
|6.5
|360
|4
|300
|3 +1/2
|240
|3
|7
|375
|4 +1/2
|315
|3 +1/2
|250
|3
|7.5
|395
|4 +1/2
|330
|4
|265
|3
|8
|415
|5
|345
|4
|275
|3
|8.5
|435
|5
|360
|4
|290
|3 +1/2
|9
|450
|5 +1/2
|375
|4 +1/2
|300
|3 +1/2
|9.5
|470
|5 +1/2
|390
|4 +1/2
|310
|3 +1/2
|10
|485
|5 +1/2
|405
|5
|325
|4
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Skin & Coat is scientifically formulated to support the skin’s natural strength and help reduce the signs of skin disease in cats. Recommended for (indications): Feline atopic dermatitis, skin and hair support in case of other dermatitis* such as: flea-bite allergic dermatitis, other external parasites, skin infections *In association with medical treatment (such as antiparasitic or antibiotic medications) if needed. Not recommended for (contraindications): Cats younger than 6 months and over 7 years of age. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.