Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie Pouch

ROYAL CANIN® Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie is for the nutritional management of cats with struvite or oxalate crystals and lower urinary tract disease - for adult cats prone to being overweight. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our .

Urine dilution

Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate uroliths.

Struvite dissolution

Helps dissolve struvite uroliths.

Low RSS

Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.

Moderate calorie

Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.

Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 170 IU, E1 (Iron): 2 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.25 mg, E4 (Copper): 2 mg, E5 (Manganese): 0.5 mg, E6 (Zinc): 5 mg, Urine acidifying substances: calcium sulphate: 0.25%.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 9.5% - Fat content: 2.7% - Crude ash: 1.7% - Crude fibres: 1.3% - Moisture: 81.5% - Taurine (total): 0.09% - Calcium: 0.22% - Phosphorus: 0.19% - Sodium: 0.26% - Magnesium: 0.01% - Potassium: 0.16% - Chloride: 0.33% - Sulfur: 0.16% - Urine acidifying substances: calcium sulfate: 0.25% - DL Methionine: 0.03%. Metabolisable energy: 73 kcal / 100g.
Composition: Meat and animal derivatives, fish and fish derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, vegetable protein extracts, minerals, oils and fats, various sugars.
Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 75 - Moisture (max) 845 - Crude fat (min) 7 - Crude fibre (max) 23 - Crude ash (max) 19.
Cat's weightNormalNormalOverweightOverweight
gramscupsgramscups
2 kg16021301 + 1/2
2.5kg18521502
3 kg2152 + 1/21702
3.5kg24031902
4 kg26032102 + 1/2
4.5kg2853 + 1/22252 + 1/2
5 kg3053 + 1/22453
5.5kg33042603
6 kg35042803 + 1/2
6.5kg3704 + 1/22953 + 1/2
7 kg3904 + 1/23103 + 1/2
7.5kg41053254
8 kg43053404
8.5kg44553554
9 kg4655 + 1/23704 + 1/2
9.5kg4855 + 1/23854 + 1/2
10 kg50064004 + 1/2

ROYAL CANIN® Urinary S/O Moderate Calorie is for the nutritional management of cats with struvite or oxalate crystals and lower urinary tract disease - for adult cats prone to being overweight. Recommended for cats with tendency to be overweight in cases of: Struvite uroliths: dissolution and management of recurrence, Calcium oxalate uroliths: management of recurrence. Not recommended in case of: Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), Heart disease (when sodium restriction is sought), Concurrent use of urine-acidifying drugs, Growth, gestation, lactation, Hypertension. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. A full health check should be performed by a veterinarian every 6 months.

