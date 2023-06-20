Bichon Frise Adult

Bichon Frise Adult

Dry Food For Dog

Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Bichon Frises - Over 10 months old.

Sizes available

1.5kg

What is the right portion?
Find a Retailer

Urinary tract health

This diet helps maintain a healthy urinary system. Also encourage your dog to drink in order to promote urine dilution.

Healthy skin and coat

This diet helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex), maintain skin health (Omega 3 fatty acids including EPA & DHA, vitamin A) and nourish the coat. Enriched with borage oil.

Ideal Weight

This formula helps maintain the Bichon Frise’s ideal weight.

Exclusive kibble design

This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025