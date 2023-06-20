Boxer Adult
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Boxers - Over 15 months old.
Sizes available
12kg
Ideal muscle mass
The Boxer has a lean muscular frame; to help maintain muscle mass, the diet contains optimal levels of protein and is enriched with L-carnitine.
Healthy heart function
The Boxer is prone to heart disease, especially involving the heart muscle. ROYAL CANIN® Boxer diet helps supports heart function and healthy heart muscle through the addition of taurine, L-carnitine and omega 3 fatty acids, EPA & DHA.
Antioxidant complex
This formula contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
Exclusive kibble design
A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for your Boxer to pick up and to encourage him to chew.
Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 27500 IU, Vitamin D3: 700 IU, E1 (Iron): 51 mg, E2 (Iodine): 5.1 mg, E4 (Copper): 15 mg, E5 (Manganese): 66 mg, E6 (Zinc): 141 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.11 mg - L-carnitine: 830 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Sensory additives: tea extract (source of polyphenols): 150 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Protein: 26.0% - Fat content: 20.0% - Crude ash: 6.0% - Crude fibres: 2.5% - Per kg: Taurine: 2.3 g - EPA/DHA: 3.4 g. Metabolizable energy: 4040 kcal/kg
rice, animal fats, dehydrated poultry protein, maize, vegetable protein isolate*, dehydrated pork protein, hydrolysed animal proteins, vegetable fibres, beet pulp, minerals, soya oil, fish oil, copra oil, dehydrated tomato, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 240 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 180 - Crude fibre (max) 35 - Crude ash (max) 66.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|24 kg
|255 g (3 cups)
|335 g (3+7/8 cups)
|389 g (4+4/8 cups)
|26 kg
|271 g (3+1/8 cups)
|356 g (4+1/8 cups)
|413 g (4+6/8 cups)
|28 kg
|286 g (3+2/8 cups)
|377 g (4+3/8 cups)
|437 g (5 cups)
|30 kg
|301 g (3+4/8 cups)
|397 g (4+5/8 cups)
|460 g (5+3/8 cups)
|32 kg
|316 g (3+5/8 cups)
|416 g (4+7/8 cups)
|483 g (5+5/8 cups)
|34 kg
|331 g (3+7/8 cups)
|436 g (5 cups)
|505 g (5+7/8 cups)
|36 kg
|346 g (4 cups)
|455 g (5+2/8 cups)
|527 g (6+1/8 cups)
|38 kg
|360 g (4+1/8 cups)
|474 g (5+4/8 cups)
|549 g (6+3/8 cups)