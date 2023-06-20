Chihuahua Loaf

ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua in Loaf is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua in Loaf is designed to help support your dog’s healthy gastrointestinal transit. It also contains nutrients that help to provide the nourishment needed to maintain the good health of a Chihuahua’s skin and coat. ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua in Loaf is formulated with an adapted texture to increase palatability to satisfy the appetite of even the fussiest of Chihuahuas! The soft texture of the loaf is also ideal for the jaws of a miniature breed – such as the Chihuahua – to help ease chewing and support optimal consumption and digestion.