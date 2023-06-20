Chihuahua
Wet food for Dog
Chihuahua wet dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Chihuahuas over 8 months old.
Sizes available
12 x 85g
Coat health
Contains nutrients to nourish the Chihuahua’s skin and coat.
Intestinal health
Helps support healthy gut movements and normal stools.
Appetite stimulation
Helps satisfy the Chihuahua's appetite.
Adapted texture
Specially adapted loaf texture to increase palatability.
|Adult weight (kg)
|1
|2
|3
|nb of pouch (1=85 g)
|1+1/3
|2+1/3
|3
PRODUCT DETAILS
Suitable for Chihuahuas over 8 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua in Loaf is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua in Loaf is designed to help support your dog’s healthy internal transit. It also contains nutrients that help to provide the nourishment needed to maintain the good health of a Chihuahua’s skin and coat. ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua in Loaf is formulated with an adapted texture to increase palatability to satisfy the appetite of even the fussiest of Chihuahuas! The soft texture of the loaf is also ideal for the jaws of a miniature breed – such as the Chihuahua – to help ease chewing and support optimal consumption and digestion. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua in Loaf is also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibble. If you’re considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.