Chihuahua Adult
Dry food for Dog
Exclusively designed for adult and mature (over 8 months) Chihuahuas. The kibble’s unique texture and smaller shape makes it easier for them to pick up their food and encourages proper chewing habits and good dental hygiene.
Sizes available
500g
1.5kg
3kg
High palatability
Chihuahua adult food satisfies the Chihuahua's appetite thanks to the combination of three factors: an adapted kibble size and shape, an exclusive formulation and selected flavours.
Stool and odour reductuion
Rich in highly digestible proteins and contain the mineral zeolite, which benefit intestinal health and help reduce stool size and odour.
Dental health
Chihuahuas can be prone to dental disease due to their tiny mouths and crowded teeth. this formula contains calcium chelation minerals to help prevent tartar formation.
Exclusive kibble design: special miniature jaw
Exclusive kibble which is adapted to the Chihuahua’s small jaw.
|Dog weight
|Normal activity level
|Higher activity level
|1 kg
|24 g (2/8 cups)
|28 g (3/8 cups)
|1.5 kg
|33 g (3/8 cups)
|38 g (4/8 cups)
|2 kg
|41 g (4/8 cups)
|47 g (4/8 cups)
|2.5 kg
|48 g (4/8 cups)
|56 g (5/8 cups)
|3 kg
|55 g (5/8 cups)
|64 g (6/8 cups)
|3.5 kg
|62 g (6/8 cups)
|72 g (7/8 cups)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Suitable for Chihuahuas over 8 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua Adult is highly palatable and satisfies the appetites of even the fussiest Chihuahuas, thanks to the combination of these 3 factors: • Specially adapted kibble size and shape • An exclusive formulation of nutrients • The usage of selected flavours What’s more, the nutrients in ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua Adult also help to support your dog’s digestive function, resulting in a reduced quantity of stool – and a reduced odour! To help support your adult Chihuahua’s dental health, ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua Adult contains calcium chelators which help to slow down the formation and build-up of tartar. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua Adult is also available as wet food in a soft and tasty loaf. If you’re considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.