Dachshund Loaf
Wet Food For Dog
Sizes available
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
ROYAL CANIN® Dachshund in Loaf is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind to help benefit its overall good health and wellbeing. ROYAL CANIN® Dachshund in Loaf is designed to contribute to the maintenance of your Dachshund’s muscle tone. The optimal nutrition found in ROYAL CANIN® Dachshund in Loaf also helps to support good joint and bone health. ROYAL CANIN® Dachshund in Loaf is formulated with a specially adapted texture to increase palatability. This means that this particular formula helps to satisfy your dog’s appetite – even if it has a tendency for fussiness!
JOINT AND BONE SUPPORT
Contributes to supporting the Dachshund’s bone and joint health.
MUSCLE TONE
Helps maintain the Dachshund’s muscle tone.
APPETITE STIMULATION
Helps satisfy the Dachshund’s appetite.
|Adult weight (kg)
|Pouch per day
|Or 1 pouch with kibble
|4
|3+1/2
|61g
|6
|5
|90g
|8
|6
|118g