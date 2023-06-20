Dachshund Loaf

ROYAL CANIN® Dachshund in Loaf is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind to help benefit its overall good health and wellbeing.

1 x 85g

12 x 85g

JOINT AND BONE SUPPORT

Contributes to supporting the Dachshund’s bone and joint health.

MUSCLE TONE

Helps maintain the Dachshund’s muscle tone.

APPETITE STIMULATION

Helps satisfy the Dachshund’s appetite.

ROYAL CANIN® Dachshund in Loaf is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind to help benefit its overall good health and wellbeing. ROYAL CANIN® Dachshund in Loaf is designed to contribute to the maintenance of your Dachshund’s muscle tone. The optimal nutrition found in ROYAL CANIN® Dachshund in Loaf also helps to support good joint and bone health. ROYAL CANIN® Dachshund in Loaf is formulated with a specially adapted texture to increase palatability. This means that this particular formula helps to satisfy your dog’s appetite – even if it has a tendency for fussiness!