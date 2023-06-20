Dachshund adult
Dry food for Dog
Dachshunds are active dogs and have small legs, meaning their joints and bones get a work out every day. They also have a tendency to become overweight. That’s why ROYAL CANIN® has designed a diet specific to their needs. Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Dachshunds - Over 10 months old.
Sizes available
500g
1.5kg
Joint & bone support
Dachshunds’ little legs have to be strong and always on the go. Chondroitin and glucosamine are key ingredients of this diet to help promote healthy bones and joints. An adapted content of calcium and phosphorus helps support the Dachshund’s short limbs and vertebrae that are subject to severe mechanical stresses.
Muscle tone
This formula helps maintain the Dachshund’s muscle tone.
Stool and odour reduction
To help keep your home and garden clean and fresh, our food contains targeted nutrients which help reduce the volume and odour of your pet’s stools.
Exclusive kibble design: Dental health
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|2 kg
|43 g (4/8 cups)
|50 g (5/8 cups)
|56 g (6/8 cups)
|5 kg
|85 g (1+1/8 cups)
|99 g (1+2/8 cups)
|112 g (1+4/8 cups)
|8 kg
|121 g (1+5/8 cups)
|140 g (1+7/8 cups)
|159 g (2+1/8 cups)
|10 kg
|143 g (1+7/8 cups)
|166 g (2+1/8 cups)
|188 g (2+4/8 cups)