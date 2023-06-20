Digestive Care

Digestive Care

Wet food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For adult dogs over 10 months old - Dogs prone to digestive sensitivity.

Sizes available

12 x 85g

Support healthy digestion

Precisely balanced nutritional formula which helps support balanced intestinal flora and help promote optimal stool quality.

Easy to digest

Poor quality stools can be a sign of digestive sensitivity. An easy-to-digest food can support optimal digestive health, which contributes to your dog’s overall health and wellbeing.

Mix it up with dry and wet

Providing a healthy & balanced nutrition with the perfect combination of our dry & wet formulas.

Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 190 IU, E1 (Iron): 5 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.3 mg, E4 (Copper): 2.4 mg, E5 (Manganese): 1.4 mg, E6 (Zinc): 14 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 2.2 g.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 8.6% - Fat content: 5.7% - Crude ash: 1.9% - Crude fibres: 1.3% - Moisture: 79.0%.
Composition: Meat and animal derivatives, derivatives of vegetable origin, cereals, oils and fats, minerals, various sugars.
Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 66 - Moisture (max) 820 - Crude fat (min) 37 - Crude fibre (max) 23 - Crude ash (max) 21.
Pouches
5kg4 + 1/2
10kg7 + 1/2
20kg12 + 1/2

PRODUCT DETAILS

Digestive discomfort is no fun for anyone, including your canine companion. A diet containing high-quality nutrients not only contributes to your dog’s intestinal comfort, but also to its overall wellbeing. ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care Loaf is suitable for dogs of all sizes. Tested at the Royal Canin kennels, ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care Loaf contains highly digestible proteins, as well as a blend of prebiotics and fibers for balanced intestinal flora – ultimately helping to promote optimal stool quality. Royal Canin takes proteins very seriously, that’s why we only use the highest quality proteins, adapted to your dog’s exact needs. ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care Loaf contains digestible proteins known as L.I.Ps, as well as a range of prebiotics for healthy gut flora. What’s more, a precise balance of soluble and insoluble fibers are included in ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care Loaf to help limit fermentation and support healthy intestinal transit. In addition to this delicious pâté, our Digestive Care nutritional program is also available as crunchy kibble. Both are nutritionally complete and perfectly complement each other. Why not try the pâté as a delicious topping to the kibble? Switch your dog to ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care and witness the benefits of high-quality nutrients calibrated for optimal intestinal comfort and better absorption.

